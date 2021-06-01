The Acadiana Center for the Arts announced the 20th anniversary season of Louisiana Crossroads, titled “HOMECOMING,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Louisiana Crossroads is a concert that allows artists to connect with the audience through music and discussion. This year, Louisiana Crossroads will feature 10 of Louisiana’s top artists, including Michael Doucet, Yvette Landry, Beau Thomas, Richard Comeaux, Kelli Jones, Corey Ledet, Julie Williams, Lance Dubroc, Michael Juan Nunez and Smoov Ras.

The AcA also introduced Roddie Romero, the new host and curator of the concert this year. Romeo is a musician, producer and songwriter, born and raised in Lafayette. As the host, Romero will oversee the selection process of future performances as well as holding interviews with the artists in between performances.

A new Louisiana-Crossroads House Band will also be introduced including four new professional musicians.