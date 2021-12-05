One Church Acadiana hopes to bring joy to Lafayette Parish this holiday season with an inaugural Christmas lights tour.

The lights show, dubbed 12 Yards of Christmas, will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30. One Church, a non-denominational church in Scott, put together a list of 12 designated stops at the homes of church members and friends around Lafayette Parish, with a stop at the church at 211 J B Road capping off the tour.

Tony Bailey, an elder at One Church Acadiana, said the worship hall is decked out with nearly 30,000 lights, including 6,000-ft. of lights organized into a synchronized light show set to the tune of “Joy to the World,” which viewers will be able to tune into in their vehicles on an FM radio station at the site.

For an added dose of fun, the group is turning the lights show into a scavenger hunt.

Each yard will feature an element from the “12 Days of Christmas,” like 12 drummers drumming or eight maids milking, either as an overt decoration or cleverly referenced element in the display. Which house has which element will not be disclosed. Families who find all 12 can submit their answers on the church’s website for a weekly gift card drawing, Bailey said.

The aim is not to be the showiest light show in town, but to spark the Christmas spirit in the community in hopes of creating a ripple effect.

“Our goal is that we would be the lighter fluid to start a fire where everybody else would get excitement. Then it expands, so instead of one house in a neighborhood, it’s the whole neighborhood that’s getting excited about decorating and bringing those lights back. It’s been a dark couple of years…We wanted to bring joy where it seems like there hasn’t been a whole lot of joy happening,” he said.

Creative brainstorming began in January, while organizational meetings began about three months ago and lighting installation on the church’s facade began a month ago, Bailey said.The church elder said he’s been blown away by the community members who’ve stepped up with money, time, in-kind assistance and physical labor to help bring their vision to life.

Bailey said he’s excited to see people’s reactions and hear about the memories they make.

“I still think about West Bayou Parkway, and as a kid driving up and down there and it looking like Disneyland,” he said.

Seth Godeaux’s family home on Brightwood Drive is one of this year’s designated stops. Godeaux said he first began putting holiday light displays together about four years ago before the birth of his daughter. He wanted to start a new family tradition and each year Godeaux said he relishes seeing her face light up as she gazes at the flashing colored lights.

His 12 Yards of Christmas display has already prompted neighbors to stop to share a smile and a kind word. For Godeaux, that’s the goal of both the season and the lights display: celebrating community fellowship, joy and gratitude.

“[The lights] spark conversation. It puts a smile on people’s faces. As soon as you’ve got people gathered together, they’re smiling and they start talking, and it’s just a joyous time as people stand around looking at them. It gives you all the conversation you need,” Godeaux said.

While the 12 Yards of Christmas tour is limited to the church grounds and designated homes, local residents with light displays can contact the church to have their home or business added to One Church Acadiana’s Christmas lights map, Bailey said.