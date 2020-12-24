While the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a Grinch this holiday season, AJ and Vanessa Miller are reminding their Antigua Drive neighbors it’s impossible to steal holiday cheer with their annual Santa’s Workshop holiday extravaganza.
This is the sixth year the Lafayette couple has transformed their home at 163 Antigua Drive into a Christmas oasis outfitted with trails of vintage-style Christmas lights, nutcrackers at attention and characters such as their 10-ft. tall polar bear, Arthur.
The Millers typically dress as Santa and Mrs. Claus and spend extended time with guests while posing for photos with Santa, but this year a 6-foot animated Grinch has taken their place on the steps of Santa’s Workshop as the couple scales back personal interaction as a safety precaution.
The Millers said even with the need for adjustment, they never questioned whether they would decorate this year. People passing on walks and driving past their home began stopping around Thanksgiving to inquire and implore them to decorate: “We really need you to decorate this year.” The Millers did too; it would be too disappointing to forego the tradition, they said.
“Decorating this year has really I think brought a lot of joy to everybody that’s so needed at this point in life,” AJ Miller said.
“Every Christmas you don’t know if it’s going to be your last Christmas, so you have to enjoy it. You can’t take it for granted...Christmas represents hope that this too shall pass and hopefully things will get back to normal, even if it’s a different kind of normal,” Vanessa Miller said.
The Millers stumbled into the tradition while planning a holiday party for Vanessa Miller’s coworkers in Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center’s accounting department. The couple bought two 6-foot tall nutcrackers and a Christmas-themed sign, and AJ Miller donned a Santa suit for a fun evening. When a 5-year-old boy looked up at the jolly gentleman and earnestly said, “I love you, Santa,” the couple was hooked.
“If you’d have seen the little boy’s eyes looking up at me and saying, ‘Santa, I love you,’ it took me everything I had not to bust out in tears,” AJ Miller said.
They held a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” for neighborhood children a subsequent night and since then the Christmas celebration has grown into an annual destination for families. The couple typically decorates by Dec. 1, then holds five nights of meet-and-greet activities in the lead-up to Christmas Eve. The decor comes down after New Year's.
Vanessa Miller estimates they’ve grown from 75 child visitors their second year to nearly 700 children last year. Each child is gifted a bendable action figure, which helps the Millers get a rough idea of the number of children visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus. With adults, Vanessa Miller estimates they saw around 4,000 people last year.
“It’s like our Christmas Field of Dreams,” Vanessa Miller said.
In addition to pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Millers give out free hot chocolate and popcorn, have elven volunteers read Christmas stories, offer “reindeer games” such as cornhole for families to play, and partner with neighbors, such as an area DJ and a saxophone caroling group, to offer entertainment. Everything is at no cost to guests.
They chose to forego the games, entertainment and free treats this year.
One of the couple’s most cherished Christmas traditions is the “magical mailbox” they offer for letters to Santa. AJ Miller personally writes back to every person who includes his or her name and return address on the envelope, discussing preparations at the North Pole, praising the children for good behavior and encouraging them to always work hard at doing the right thing, he said.
The letters come in every form —from fancy correspondence with pictures to notes hastily scribbled on napkins — and from every type of sender; one year, a grandmother wrote a letter wishing that her grandchild would believe in Santa for one more year. The Millers read the letters each morning over coffee.
“That is one of my greatest moments,” AJ Miller said.
The Antigua Drive Santa saves every letter and said he eventually plans to organize the missives into scrapbooks so visitors can page through and reminisce.
The Millers don’t have children and said the tradition has blossomed into a beautiful opportunity to share their love with their neighbors and friends in a way that’s uplifting for everyone. Through the Christmas extravaganza, the couple learns about guests’ Christmas memories and traditions; it also gives them a chance to become part of new memories.
It’s fate that brings each person to their doorstep, Vanessa Miller said.
“This is our Christmas. When we look out there and we see the joy and the happiness, not just of the children but the families, and the parents and the grandparents, and the uncles and the aunts that come...just to see the happiness on their faces is indescribable,” AJ Miller said.