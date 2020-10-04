In a year that seems to have dragged on for far too long, who couldn't use a Christmas miracle?
That's what you'll soon find at Pamplona Tapas Bar with the return of Miracle, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar with over-the-top decorations.
The Miracle concept was born in 2014, when Greg Boehm halted construction of a New York cocktail bar at the recommendation of his mother to transform the unfinished space into a winter wonderland that served holiday-themed drinks in a festive space. The concept was an instant success, and Boehm's friends and fellow bar owners reached out to find out how they could add holiday magic to their own businesses.
Now, the Miracle concept can be found at dozens of bars across the country. This is the second year Pamplona, 631 Jefferson St., will host the event.
The holiday magic kicks off at the beginning of November and continues through the end of December.
Expect unique cocktails and holiday decor that's both traditional and quirky from twinkling lights, vintage garland and reindeer figurines to a twerking Santa and humorous holiday cards.
“We are excited to be able to continue Miracle this year, especially in such an unprecedented time,” Boehm said in a statement. “It has undoubtedly been a tough year for everyone, and our industry has been hit hard, so some holiday cheer is in order. We feel incredibly lucky to welcome back so many of our dedicated partner locations and even welcome new ones across the world, with the safety and enjoyment of our guests as our top priority.”
Cocktails come in playful mugs and glassware that are available for purchase during the pop-up event. Miracle is also donating 10% of proceeds from the sale of the Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads glassware to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants.
Coronavirus restrictions and guidelines will be in place, and outdoor seating and to-go cocktails also will be available as permitted.
Here's a sneak peek at the cocktail lineup for this year's Miracle at Pamplona Tapas Bar.
- Christmapolitan: Vodka, Elderflower, Dry Vermouth, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Rosemary, Lime, Absinthe Mist
- Jolly Koala: Gin, Vermouth, Pine-Cardamom-Sage Cordial
- Snowball Old-Fashioned: Rye, Gingerbread, Angostura Bitters, Wormwood Bitters, Orange Essence
- On Dasher: Bourbon, Mezcal, Sweet Vermouth, Spiced Hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, Lemon
- Bad Santa (served hot): Mulled Red Wine, Tawny Port, Orange Liqueur, Christmas Spices
- Christmas Carol Barrel: Reposado Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Dry Curacao, Spiced Chocolate
- Fruitcake Flip: Brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, Amaretto, Fruitcake, Cherry Bitters, Whole Egg
- SanTaRex: Tequila, Herbal Mint Liqueur, Cacao Blanc, Mezcal, Serrano, Coconut, Acid-Adjusted Pineapple
- Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!: Blend of Four Rums, Pumpkin-Almond Orgeat, Lime, Angostura Bitters
- Jingle Balls Nog: Cognac, Cream Sherry, Almond Milk, Cream, Egg, Vanilla, Nutmeg
- Nice Shot: Rum, Peppermint Tea, Chocolate
- Naughty Shot: Bourbon, Cinnamon
- Mistletoe Shot: Gingerbread Spiced Rye
Learn more about the Miracle at Pamplona Tapas Bar by visiting miraclepopup.com or pamplonatapas.com.