FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT AT LE FESTIVAL DE MARDI GRAS: 6 p.m., Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St., Lafayette. Family friendly, food, drinks.
MARDI GRAS MURDER AT THE MANSION: 6 p.m., Sunny Meade Wedding & Reception Facility, 230 Topeka Road, Scott. Over the course of the evening, guests will partake in an interactive investigation where they will meet the suspects and get clues to help them solve the case.
SATURDAY
CHILDREN'S MARDI GRAS PARADE: 12:30 p.m., Rickey Meche's Donut King Pinhook, 2025 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette.
KREWE OF BONAPARTE PARADE 2020: 6:30 p.m., starting at the corner of Simcoe, Surrey and Jefferson streets and ending the night at the Cajundome.
41ST ANNUAL KREWE OF TRITON BALL: 8 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
SUNDAY
MARDI GRAS BRUNCH: 10:30 a.m., Social Southern Table & Bar, 3901 Johnston St., Lafayette. Mardi Gras music and $5 Queen Bee cocktails in a take-home cup, beads, masks and more.
MONDAY
QUEEN EVANGELINE'S PARADE FOLLOWED BY KREWE OF TRITON PARADE 2020: 6 p.m., beginning in downtown Lafayette and ending at Cajun Field.
TUESDAY
MARDI GRAS DAY AT LE FESTIVAL DE MARDI GRAS: 11 a.m., Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St., Lafayette. Parades roll through the festival grounds throughout the day. Rides open at 11 a.m. Family friendly, food, drinks.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
