Unable to stop by local Lafayette favorites for your king cake this year? Don’t worry, because king cake can instead be shipped right to your door.

Below is a running list of Lafayette bakeries shipping out those sweet Carnival treats. Know of a shipping option that's not mentioned? Email us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com.

Happy Mardi Gras, cher!

Cajun Market Donut Company- Order online at cajunymyum.com/cajunmarketruelouis.

Crystal Weddings- Order online at cajunyumyum.com/CrystalWeddings.

Gambino’s- Beads, boas, and masks can be added on to cakes. Order online at gambinos.com.

Mortar & Pestle- Gluten-free and vegan cakes. Call 337-534-0173 to order.

Poupart’s Bakery- Order online at poupartsbakery.com.

Rickey Meche’s Donut’s- Order online at mecheskingcake.com.

Rouses Market- Cakes with beads, doubloons and cups available. Order online at Rouses.com.

Twin’s Burger’s and Sweets- Order online at twinsburgersandsweets.com.