Twenty-two-year employee Melanie Netto fills a king cake Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Rickey Meche's Donut King in Lafayette, La. STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Unable to stop by local Lafayette favorites for your king cake this year? Don’t worry, because king cake can instead be shipped right to your door.

Below is a running list of Lafayette bakeries shipping out those sweet Carnival treats. Know of a shipping option that's not mentioned? Email us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com.

Happy Mardi Gras, cher!

Cajun Market Donut Company- Order online at cajunymyum.com/cajunmarketruelouis.

Crystal Weddings- Order online at cajunyumyum.com/CrystalWeddings.

Gambino’s- Beads, boas, and masks can be added on to cakes. Order online at gambinos.com.

Mortar & Pestle- Gluten-free and vegan cakes. Call 337-534-0173 to order. 

Poupart’s Bakery- Order online at poupartsbakery.com.

Rickey Meche’s Donut’s- Order online at mecheskingcake.com.

Rouses Market- Cakes with beads, doubloons and cups available. Order online at Rouses.com.

Twin’s Burger’s and Sweets- Order online at twinsburgersandsweets.com.

