Meet Sonny Maynor, the owner of Sonny's Appliances. He's a devoted husband and father who loves motorcycles, "Harry Potter" and the food of South Louisiana. He's a genuinely cool guy who is proud to call Acadiana home.
What was your first job? I was a bus boy at a local restaurant where I grew up. I was 15.
Describe a typical day in your life. I spend most days working at or on my business, Sonny's Appliances. When I'm not doing that I'm spending time with my family or doing volunteer work.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don't reinvent the wheel. There were a lot of smart people before you; learn from them. Being a rebel isn't as cool when you're 35 and looking for direction in life.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The birth of my first child. Cool story: He was born on Father's Day, so my first Father's Day was the day I became a father! Being a dad changed everything for me.
What values do you live by? Be as honest as I can be. Be genuine. Be ethical. And if you're going to dish it out, be able to take it.
What do you most appreciate? I'm blessed. There's so much to appreciate...and I really appreciate that!
What is your favorite journey? Wherever I'm going on two wheels!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I'm pretty sure that's the bathroom.
What living figure most inspires you? That would be my wife. You've never met a better woman. I can't believe I tricked her into marrying me. I also have to say that I am blown away by anyone who makes it into their 60's and can still smile and be kind to a stranger. That is truly inspirational.
What was the best advice you were ever given? If you want to be successful, hang out with successful people. Or, you are who you associate with.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Believe it or not, if I'm picking one, it's got to be "Harry Potter." It's good to remember the magic of being a child and that book is a great reminder.
What is the best thing about where you live? It's got to be the food. Hands down. I've been a lot of places, nothing beats the Acadiana cuisine.
How do you "let the good times roll"? That's easy. Hop on my motorcycle and literally roll.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An adult. I think I've almost got it!
What is your motto? Don't lie, you have to remember those things.
How would you like to be remembered? That I gave back more than I took and I had the courage to take risks, even if I failed.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? That it's OK to doubt myself for a few minutes, then I'm going to get back to work.
What three things are vital to Being YOU? Facial Hair. Sunlight. Having a purpose.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? It was fun to ask my wife and kids and get their responses. Each one said something different. I think my favorite was “Oh. Your. God.”
What is your favorite word? Dirigible, but in my head it's always a British pronunciation.
What do you collect? Coins and Currency. You'd be surprised what I find in dryers.
What food could you live on for a month? Steak and salad.
What would you change about yourself? That's a pretty personal question. But I assure you, if I could change that one thing, it would be miraculous for me.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Homer Simpson. Hands down. What a brilliant idiot.
Describe yourself in five words. That's really hard to do.
What is your idea of happiness? A cabin in the mountains, a winding road to ride on, the sun shining all day, and my family smiling back at me.
What is your favorite movie? In my youth it was "Fight Club." I think these days I'm more of a "Pay It Forward" fan now. If you haven't seen that movie, I urge you to.
What music defines who you are? That depends on the day. My music taste is very broad. But lately I'm eagerly awaiting the new Broken Bells album.
Who is your style icon? Only the greatest fashion model ever, Derek Zoolander!
What do you most regret? How much I played around in my youth. I wish I had better prepared myself for life on my own.