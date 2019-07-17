Zoosiana's animals have returned to their normal routines after hunkering down with hurricane snacks like the rest of us over the weekend.
The Broussard zoo reopened to the public Wednesday after a five-day closure because of Hurricane-turned-Tropical Storm Barry.
"Everyone made it through fine," said Lea Loftin, Zoosiana's marketing director. "A lot of times moving animals stresses them greatly, but ahead of the storm, what's funny is that the animals seemed relaxed, almost as though they knew we were caring for them."
Normally, the zoo is filled with a cacophony of shrieks and chirps as primates and birds communicate at sunrise and sundown each day. But that wasn't the case when zookeepers arrived to work Friday morning as the winds picked up and the sky morphed around them.
"These animals knew that the storm was coming," Loftin said. "It was so eerie. Not a sound."
Major weather events like this are a huge undertaking for the zoo.
Zookeepers move animals like tortoises in low-lying areas to higher ground, relocate animals like birds to indoor cages, secure creatures like snakes in glass displays with boards and lock animals like lions in overnight cement houses.
"The cats are probably the most stressed," said head zookeeper Andréa Schneider. "They're such large animals, and they can already sense things happening. We normally start locking them down around 4 or 5, and we started around 2 or 3 on Friday. They knew something was off."
Zookeepers prepare enough food to last three to four days for every animal ahead of a major storm and check on the animals during the storm unless conditions are too dangerous. They were able to address needs Saturday during high winds and Sunday during heavy rain as Barry moved through the region.
Like humans, animals typically eat their favorite foods — grapes, bananas, cherries — first and leave behind things like lettuce, apples and dry food during these kinds of situations. They are especially fond of hurricane snacks — marshmallows and cereal — that zookeepers give the animals to "kind of apologize" for disrupting their routine.
Zoosiana staff prepared the grounds for Barry by trimming trees and securing tables, trashcans and other items that could become projectiles. Broussard's public works employees cleared debris from the coulee that runs through the zoo's property.
Even with the preparations, about 2 feet of water flooded into the zoo's auditorium Sunday.
While the damage doesn't compare to flooding in August of 2016 when the waterline reached 6 feet, Barry still left the zoo's grounds slick with mud from high waters and carpeted with leaves and limbs from high winds.
Zoosiana staff spent Monday and Tuesday collecting branches and other storm debris, washing away mud from flooded areas and returning animals to their normal enclosures.
"The cats were the most eager to get out," Schneider said. "But all of the animals were very happy to go back to their normal routines."
The zoo's daily operations resumed Wednesday with jungle camp for children and training for the latest addition to the zoo family, a playful bearcat named Boomer.
