The Greater Union Missionary Baptist Church in Fordoche recognized pioneers who have served the church and community in an Aug. 11 program called "This is Your Life."
The eight honorees each have served for more than 30 years in various ministries in the church. Honored were choir members Gayle Moore and Johnny Green (Sunlight Baptist Church); choir member/deaconess Mary Adams; ushers Johnny Cross, Roger Jones and Loretta Green; church secretary Gladys Carter and Deaconess/Church Mother Thelma Johnson.
Additionally, four pastors received proclamations from the town of Maringouin highlighting the contributions they have made to their churches and the community. They are retired Pastor Monroe Spears, of New Zion and Antioch Baptist churches in Maringouin; the late Pastor Orris Dupree, formerly of Sweet Home and Mount Pilgrim Baptist churches in Maringouin and St. Mary Baptist Church in Plaquemine; the late Pastor Emmett Collins, formerly of St. Peter and Shiloh Methodist churches in Maringouin; and the late Rev. Jamie McCoy, formerly associate pastor of St. Peter and Shiloh Methodist churches.