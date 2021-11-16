The Acadiana Center for the Arts on Monday announced the inaugural Pelican Ball, a new fundraising gala scheduled for Dec. 9 in Lafayette. The event also recognizes Pelicans on Parade, a 20-year art partnership between ACA and Lafayette Parish Schools.
“We are so excited to bring back an old tradition through a new event,” said Sam Oliver, ACA executive director. “We will celebrate the individuals throughout the community who have done exceptional work through fostering art and culture in the Acadiana region.”
Pelicans on Parade began with artist David Fox and students at public elementary schools served by AcA’s arts education programs to design the first Pelicans on Parade.
The project became a public art movement that is recognizable across Lafayette Parish, with artist-designed pelicans dotting street corners and holding court over the lobbies of leading businesses.
“As a director of the ACA, I was asked all the time, ‘When are we going to have the Pelicans again?’ or ‘How do I get a pelican?’ and the answers have always been, ‘I don’t know if it will ever come back,'” said Oliver during the press conference. “The parade is something that really resonates with the community, it’s something that people recognize, and it’s something to people that says, I want to show my support to arts and cultures.”
The original 12 Pelicans on Parade, currently in Lafayette Parish Schools, will be brought to the ACA atrium for the Pelican Ball on Dec. 9. They will be on display for ArtWalk on Dec. 11.
“Displaying a Pelican on Parade meant that someone is passionate for their community and has invested in making Acadiana a more vibrant place to live by supporting the arts,” Oliver said. “We commissioned two new pelicans this year by two artists, and they will be revealed during the event.”
The Pelican Ball will also honor three new members of the ACA board of directors. The former ACA president Edward C. Abell, Jr., will be honored as a member emeritus. Charles Walter Dobie, who served as president of Lafayette Community Concerts and president of the Acadiana Arts Council, will be honored as a posthumous member emeritus . The former executive director at Louisiana Division of the Arts Cheryl Larkin Castille, a public figure heavily involved in the promotion of arts, culture, and tourism for the State of Louisiana, will be honored as a posthumous honorary member.
Those looking for further information about the gala and the Acadiana Center for the Arts can visit the website, https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/.