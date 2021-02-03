Taylor Lormand is a passionate economic development specialist for St. Landry Parish, she is involved in business retention and development and building a better future for the parish.
She is also the president an chief executive officer of Literary Roots, an organization she founded when she found out that children in St.Landry parish do not have access to libraries on their elementary and middle school campuses.
This lit a fire under the already determined Taylor and she knew she had to change things. She created a nonprofit to put donated books on school campuses.
Inspired by the “little free library” concept, Taylor is determined to change lives by making books accessible to as many kids as possible because, “When you can read, you can learn anything; and when you can learn things, you can do things. Your possibilities are endless.”
To help change the future, go to literaryroots.org and see how you can help. Many of us learn about things in our community that we wish were different, some people, like Taylor, set about changing things, that’s amazing.
What was your first job? I was a barista at a coffee shop on the south end of LSU’s campus.
Describe a typical day in your life. My alarm starts screaming at 4:45 and I am usually up by 5 a.m. I then stumble into my workout clothes and try to get at least 30 minutes of exercise done. Then it’s time to shower, get dressed and pack all of our things for the day. Around this time, the kiddo has started to stir and we are off to the races — kiddo to school and me to my job. My work schedule is almost never the same two days in a row. Some morning I head to the office in Opelousas, others I head to communities throughout St. Landry Parish or, especially since COVID, I work from home. I usually scoop the kiddo up from my parents between 5:30 and 6 p.m. then its dinner, tub and snuggle/reading time before I get him to bed. I try to get things accomplished after I get him to bed but if I am being honest here, I often go to sleep myself.
What advice would you give the younger you? Do not be afraid of your power to move mountains, you have everything you need in your heart already, never stop using your voice to advocate for those who don’t have a voice!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I reached a point of utter mental, physical and emotional exhaustion in the spring of 2019 and it turned out to be the best thing that ever “happened to me.” I ended up walking away from a career I spent roughly 10 years building, I quickly realized that I had just poured gasoline onto my identity, lit a match and watched it burst into flames! I had no idea what I would do next, who was I if I wasn’t THAT? The only thing I knew for certain was that I had to make significant changes if I was going to stand a chance at being the mother my son deserved. I hadn’t realized how little I knew about myself until this period of my life and it was in this transition that I truly learned the power of taking full responsibility for your own path, your own life and your own choices. On the outside, it seemed like I had it all together; I was a mom, a triathlete, successful in my professional field, etc. etc. but that was far from the truth, inside I was lost. It took months of processing but eventually I realized that I had spent almost all of my life living the life I thought I was “supposed” to live and by doing that I was neglecting every part of who I really was. I was so fortunate that I had a network around me who really stood by me while I worked to rebuild my authentic life and here we are!
What values do you live by? Bravery, loyalty, authenticity, curiosity, adventure, growth
What do you most appreciate? My tribe! These people love me, coach me, support me, push me and inspire me so that I may be the best version of myself.
What is your favorite journey? The journey of learning something new — a new life lesson (even the hard ones!), a new skill, a new person, the list goes on. I hope I never stop learning things!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The southern coast of Louisiana. There is something majestic about our coast and I go there as often as possible, especially when I need to decompress or reset!
What was the best advice you were ever given? 1. Respond but do not react, there is a significant difference. 2. Clearly identify your goals and constantly ask yourself, “is what I’m doing getting me closer to my goal?” If the answer is no, then stop.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins
What is the best thing about where you live? No matter where you’re from, when you are here, you’ll never meet a stranger!
How do you "let the good times roll"? A T-shirt and shorts, a bonfire, great music, surrounded by my favorite people!
What did you want to be when you grew up? Cher Horowitz in the movie "Clueless"
What is your motto? I have two! 1. "When writing the story of your life, don’t let anyone else hold the pen." 2. If you are interested in something, no matter what it is, go at it full speed ahead. Embrace it with both arms, hug it, love it and above all become passionate about it. Lukewarm is no good.
How would you like to be remembered? As a devoted mom first and foremost. Second, as a brave woman who constantly challenged the status quo and never stopped asking questions. Finally, as a lover of humanity who devoted her life to helping other people see their own potential and their power to choose their own path.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? While looking in the mirror, “Let me tell you what I see. I see pride! I see power! I see a bad-ass mother who don’t take no crap off nobody!”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Music, spontaneity, being outside!
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Absolutely
What is your favorite word? “On y va!”
What do you collect? I have a rock collection because my son has been bringing rocks home for me since he was little.
What food could you live on for a month? Pasta! All the pasta!
What would you change about yourself? I like to call it “refining.” I am currently working to refine my ability to allow myself to be vulnerable. It is much more difficult than I anticipated.
Describe yourself in five words. 1. Loving; 2. Inquisitive; 3. Enthusiastic; 4. Doer; 5. Spontaneous
What is your idea of happiness? An outdoor gathering with the people I love, kids running all around, good music in the background and genuine laughter in the air.
What is your favorite movie? "The Judge"
Who is your style icon? Kate Middleton
What do you most regret? I no longer believe in regret, it’s a waste of valuable energy! Instead, I analyze the lessons I learned and then try my hardest to not repeat them. It’s much easier said than done sometimes!
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your #1 goal in life?
What would the answer be? To always lead with love so that walls come down and defenses are disarmed; thus we may meet at the proverbial table to find a way to leave a better world for our children and the generations that follow.