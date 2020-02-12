Controversy aside.
That may sound like an oxymoron in Mardi Gras season, but it appears to be the direction the Krewe de Canailles will head Friday at 6:30 p.m., when it steps off at Cypress and Jefferson streets and walks about downtown Lafayette.
Recall last year when a Cajun/French word on a sub-krewe’s banner bearing the likeness of a snapping turtle was censored before they (as in them, not the gender pronoun) could march behind the theme, Louisiana Folklore.
That was then.
“Lafayette is a community,” said Blaze Petersen, founding member of the krewe and its board vice president. “We’re not New Orleans. So we’re canailles, but not controversial.”
Now in its third year, the krewe’s theme is Lafayette Festivals. Lafayette Legends themed the inaugural parade.
“Every year we try to have a Lafayette- or Louisiana-focused theme,” said Petersen. “And we just thought Louisiana festivals would be kind of an awesome theme that people could really get into.”
Canailles began with 175 members, moved up to 230-some last year, and for Mardi Gras 2020, “We’ve got almost a hundred more,” Petersen said.
Do know that this season opener isn’t your typical towering float parade raining down throws on families, kids and the partying masses.
“We loved the traditions of the original Mardi Gras parades, which were kind of a walking parade,” said Petersen. “We loved the idea of being more accessible to the crowd. I think what’s made our parade a favorite of people, and especially kids.
“Kids really light-up whenever we’re able to interact with them,” she said. “You hand them some kooky, handmade throw instead of them catching something from way up high on a float.”
Barricades, if any, are for the ensuing parades, leaning on, or walking around.
“You’re having an interaction rather than just throwing something to someone. It’s a walking thing and no barricades are two very important things to us that we’d never want to lose,” said Petersen. “The police have been kind enough to work with us on that.”
The walking parade sans barricades concept came about when Petersen and friends noticed something amiss in the Happiest City in America.
“We’re all kind of downtown people and we’re talking about, you know, ‘Mardi Gras use to be a bigger thing for downtown,’ ” said Petersen. “It felt like that over the past 10 years or something there weren’t as many people coming.”
Petersen said “people our age (thirtysomethings) we’re going out of town or just not interested in participating in Mardi Gras here.
“So we wanted to bring something a little bit different, and, then, also something that people could really interact with and on a different level,” she said.
The difference found in the Krewe de Canailles is more than just hoofing it along a barricade-free route.
The membership fees are “really inexpensive,” Petersen said, adding “you don’t have to know anybody to get in our krewe. You just have to sign up and show up.”
And, no, there’s no age limit other than 21 and older.
“What’s been cool is that our sub krewes are made up of people of all ages,” said Petersen. “It’s been awesome to see different generations participate.”
The sub krewes number 21 this year, seven more than last and vary in size from 10 to 30 members.
“The first year was a super fun one. We did either people or institutions in Lafayette,” Petersen said. You may have seen many a Sharon Moss, Red Lareille or Evangeline Maid slices of bread making their way around downtown. “It was a really fun theme.”
For last year’s Louisiana Folklore theme, “I think people really amped-up the creativity like crazy,” she said Petersen. “It just shows you how much creativity and different ideas come from the community.”
And now, the Louisiana Festivals theme.
“I can’t wait to see what we’ll do this year. People are really secretive about their stuff,” said Petersen. “They want people to really be surprised.”
Which begs the question: Are there any turtle festivals in Louisiana?
Power & grace
It was just about heartbreaking to hear David Egan’s voice in song and conversation with Gwen Tompkins on the radio program, Music Inside Out, Sunday evening, on WRKF 89.3 FM.
Egan left us in 2016. He was 61. Cancer claimed another natural resource. Egan was a singing/songwriting, piano playing marvel and a wonderful person. He is missed.
The interview was recorded in 2014 at Cypress Lake Studios at Lafayette’s KRVS 88.7 FM radio station, for the program originating out of WWNO 89.9 FM in New Orleans. I heard it on Baton Rouge’s WRKF.
That’s the power and grace of public radio.