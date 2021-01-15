The 8th annual Boudin Festival has been postponed until September, according to a statement issued Friday by the city of Scott.
Postponed because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the festival is now scheduled for Sept. 24-26, according to the Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. It had been scheduled for April 9-11.
Officials have closely monitored the recommendations and instructions of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health, according to the statement.
"This decision is not made lightly but is made for the health and safety of all festival and City guests, volunteers, vendors, and staff," the statement reads. "The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors is working to contact all who partner and assist in hosting and executing the Scott Boudin Festival in our community. We ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We hope all of our festival partners, vendors, and talent will be able to join us on this newly selected weekend."