FRIDAY
WWE NEW YEAR'S REVOLUTION TOUR: 7:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. See Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Also, see Ricochet vs. AJ Styles and many more. Tickets starting at $15 and up.
SATURDAY
ARBOR DAY CELEBRATION: 8:30 a.m., Acadiana Park, 1005 E. Alexander St. Lafayette. Celebrate Louisiana's Arbor Day at a workshop led by TreesAcadiana as part of its annual programming. Take your shovel or pitchfork and gloves. Don’t forget refillable drinking containers, as there will be water coolers.
KAYAKING 101: 2 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. In this on-water seminar, you'll learn everything you need to know about how to paddle a flatwater kayak efficiently. All the basics covered, including terminology, the best ways to enter and exit a kayak as well as all the basic strokes.
KEITH SWEAT: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Fresh Pickin’s 7" and "Hagit Barkai: Access," both through Feb. 8; and "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
