That was one wonderfully fabulous Festival International de Louisiane held all over downtown Lafayette those five days last week. And that it was accompanied by some of the finest weather I’ve ever experienced at the fete — or anytime, for that matter — made it all the more spectacular.

In some ways, however, our free festivals, as well as our free weekly concerts present a Catch-22 for everyone. Read on to get my drift.

I headed on over Thursday and was bummed (albeit, understandably) that my secret parking place had been discovered: the city court parking lot.

It’s now for Festival artists, and that’s cool. I get it. I found another secret parking place. The next day, another. By Sunday, as I arrived just after Latino Pulse took the Fais Do Do stage, I had no time to scour for a parking place so I paid to park and bought two less beers.

The announcement that the previously free parking/shuttle service at Cajun Field would now cost $10 seemed abrupt and steep. Ten bucks may not seem like much for some folks, but consider a family on a budget trying to enjoy a free festival.

Then there are the $20 fees to park near downtown, a financial coup for the property owners, but, again, it can hit a family’s wallet pretty good.

This segues into the huddle of smug 20-somethings whose snide remarks I overheard when a couple pulling two kids and cooler in a wagon passed by.

Please do not cooler-shame folks who want to experience such a major cultural outing with the family and who BYOW (Bring Your Own Whatever) to quench thirst, keep hydrated and eat. In other words, walk even a half-mile in their shoes.

I’ll never understand why dogs are brought to any festival.

I heard what I didn’t hear: No KRVS 88.7 FM Festival broadcasts.

Huge congrats to Lisa Stafford who has 20 years as Festival’s programming director. She received a key to city and artwork, too. What you didn’t see was the heartfelt thanks from musicians all over the world.

Technology, tech-smology… Could not to find bios of the bands in the FIL program booklet I picked up when I bought a Festival pin. All I wanted to do was open to a page with the bios. Nope.

It is, however, chockfull of ads. Heck, Love Works still flashes its sultry smile from the edge of the page.

It also included LIME (Louisiana International Music Exchange) that was nicely detailed as were the special exhibits, special events, food booths (with prices), art and craft works, beer discussions, sponsors and a write-up on Kody Chamberlain, the 2019 Festival visual artist.

Of course I know there’s an app for all things Festival. It also saves a tree and reduces waste. But I’d also like something to turn to for info on a particular band down the line.

I’m probably in the minority here, but, really, which master are we really serving and what addiction are we feeding when we have to go to our phone for every other reason other than a phone call or photo?

A friend pointed out the extended distance from the stages due to an extra line of barricades behind what’s referred to as the photo pit. I figure it’s for those who donated to Festival, which is a nice perk, though I never really saw it filled.

My friend, however, felt barricades separated the crowd and reeks of elitism. I still look at it as a perk, but I get her point. BTW, I also totally understand and support the Rain Angels treatment at the main stage.

The bottom line with all of this is, well, the bottom line. Over the years, we’ve seen stages dropped, a decrease in international bands and earlier closing times.

Fact is, it takes money to put on a free festival. But if such enlightenment Festival provides is only accessible to some, then what’s the purpose?

There is a remedy. Perhaps if people were paid a living wage, as opposed to a minimum wage, then we’d all have disposable income to drop at such fine and important community events.

Au revoir, Chris Trahan: The passing of Chris Trahan was the lone cloud that briefly waltzed with the sun during Festival.

Chris was an ambassador superieur for every aspect of the Cajun culture — music, food, and especially, dance — in everything he said and did.

He was a grande personality while in performance, putting Cajun gusto in every dance step he took, and away from the stage, his relatively quiet demeanor barely kept in check his contagious enthusiasm for the culture and life itself.