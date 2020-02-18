The Krewe of Victoria celebrated love day with a room full of sweethearts in all of their royal splendor. The annual Krewe of Victoria ball was held Feb. 14, so you can guess what the theme was — Goddess of Love. Red hearts and flowers were everywhere as Queen Victoria XXVII Pam Zuschlag reigned over the Valentine's ball. This goddess was splendid in purple gown and robe, surrounded by decorations of white, pink and purple roses. This year's Prince Albert XXVII Sidney Savoie, II also enjoyed the festivities in royal purple and silver. Past royals and gracious hosts, Mary and Dave Romagosa, invited us to share their table, for which we are forever grateful. This year's crowd was one of the biggest in recent memory, a sure sign that these ladies know how to throw a party. Entertainment by the band Jet 7 was perfect for or all those Valentine couples who love to dance the night away.
Kris Wartelle: The Krewe of Victoria revels in romance
- BY KRIS WARTELLE | Contributing writer
Kris Wartelle
