Casey Hilty is a faith-based author, artist, speaker and worship leader. She is both free-spirited and a rule-follower, but, mostly, she is gentle, creative and kind.
Casey is passionate about her journey of faith and uses her talents to help others on the same journey. Last year, she created a nativity garland that was both beautiful to hang and helped families follow the story of Jesus’ birth. On her website, caseyhilty.com, you can subscribe to her monthly newsletter that has wonderful ideas of projects for children and guidance for families as they navigate life. She has a library of free content for moms and a store of beautiful prints you can buy. You will also be kept up-to-date on her books and other endeavors.
Casey also leads small worship groups for women; she speaks passionately and plays guitar and sings. Whatever creative outlet she uses, Casey is mostly about authenticity and intentionality. In this often crazy world we live in, she is a voice of calm.
What was your first job? When I was a college student at LSU, I picked up any job that would fit in my schedule. At one point, I had five different jobs — though some were only a few hours a week. I’m not sure which came first, but the one that stands out the most was when I built oyster cages for a chemistry professor. He needed 1,000 cages, and a friend and I spent time between classes building them.
Describe a typical day in your life. I am a faith-based writer, speaker, musician, and artist — and a mom. I work in between carpool drop-offs and pickups for our three kids. I’m also a host mom for a UL student from Haiti. I own a small art business, run all of my social media channels and website, write, lead a ministry for Acadiana moms at The Bayou Church, and travel from time to time to speak or lead worship. No two days look the same on my calendar, but every day is filled with creativity and connecting with people through words, music, ministry or art.
What advice would you give the younger you? “You’re going to have to clean your house every day for the rest of your life and kids are going to make that a much more difficult task, so you can either find joy in it, or be bitter about it. Finding joy will be way more fun and give you less gray hairs.”
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The first time I actually studied the Bible — instead of reading snippets here and there — changed my life. It opened my eyes to God in a way I had never experienced before. It changed my entire world view and how I live my life.
What values do you live by? Authenticity, kindness, compassion, Christ-centeredness
What do you most appreciate? A kind word, a genuine smile, and thoughtfulness can turn someone’s day around. I also appreciate a beautiful sunset, hot queso, chocolate, and an ice-cold Diet Coke.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In the bathtub. Usually if I retreat there, it’s because I need a mom minute.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “If it doesn’t work, fix it.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Hinds’ Feet on High Places" by Hannah Hurnard is a beautiful allegory of transformation as we take steps forward and grow on our faith journeys.
What is the best thing about where you live? Community — people make this place amazing. Food might be tied with community, though. It’s a good thing the two go hand-in-hand here.
How do you "let the good times roll"? We love dinner and game nights with friends! Board games, tacos, friends, and sweat-pants make for a perfect evening.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A professional doodler and I started a business doing just that.
What is your motto? “Think happy thoughts.” It’s our family’s way of combining the quote from Peter Pan when Wendy learns how to fly and Philippians 4:8-9 in the Bible: “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who loved big.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Oh, impostor syndrome is a beast. I lose sleep over self-doubt. Usually when it creeps in, I revisit my goals, remind myself why I do what I do, make sure I’m being authentically me and that what I’m doing aligns with my faith. And, of course, repeat my motto: “Think happy thoughts." ”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My faith. My family. Creativity.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Absolutely.” My husband pointed it out during a news interview once. The number of times I used the word was comical and now we both laugh anytime I use the word.
What is your favorite word? Perspective — spacial, artistic, emotional, mental, and spiritual — it’s amazing how much it influences how we navigate the world on both an individual and relational basis.
What do you collect? Pictures of my family — much to the chagrin of my boys who don’t like to take pictures.
What food could you live on for a month? Gumbo — with potato salad. The potato salad wasn’t a thing growing up in New Orleans, but it’s a thing in Acadiana and I am here for it!
What would you change about yourself? I hate when I get frustrated or annoyed with silly things. I wish I had more patience with my kids and could better control my reactions to their mood swings, messes, and moments when they push my buttons. I’m working on it!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz.".
Describe yourself in five words. Creative, kind, loyal, authentic, intentional, and free-spirited
What is your idea of happiness? Being content with what I have and not envying a Pinterest-worthy world.
What is your favorite movie? I appreciate great acting, cinematography, storyline, and character development that keeps me emotionally invested. I’ll watch anything Pixar a million times and you’ll never find horror or suspense movies on my list of favorites.
What music defines who you are? Anything with an unplugged/acoustic vibe with strong female vocals, a sweet melody, and a positive message.
What do you most regret? I’ve learned too much from my mistakes to regret them.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are you working on now?
What would the answer be? I finished a manuscript for a new book for Christian moms and have started the proposal for another one that hopefully will include my art as well.