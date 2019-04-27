Blaze Petersen is a Consultant for the Archpoint Group, she describes herself as a Jill of all trades — she is a talented writer and project manager.
Blaze (and husband John) are also partners in Central Pizza and (coming soon) the new Tula Tacos+Amigos, opening downtown in May. Blaze also is a founding member of Krewe de Canailles, the walking Mardi Gras krewe that parades downtown. Check them out on Facebook and get involved.
Yes, Blaze is cool and delightful. Her dogs Olive and Elliot say the same thing.
What was your first job? Babysitting in high school. I worked for a family with a cool kid who was only a few years younger than me. I got paid to order pizza and play video games.
Describe a typical day in your life. My husband, John, and I both work from home, so we wake up and mosey to our separate offices on opposite ends of the house. For work, I write, help with marketing our firm and work on client projects. I try hard to put on real clothes by noon, make lunch for us, work, exercise, walk the dogs, make dinner, read, bed. I also let the dogs out and bother John in his office a minimum of 30 times a day.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t judge yourself too harshly.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Maybe living in Mexico. Making the choice to completely alter everything about my current existence. Doing something that big has made everything else easier. Now, I’ll go anywhere and try anything. Nothing feels like a big deal anymore.
What values do you live by? Don’t be so serious. Living beings, not things, are precious. Wear whatever you want whenever you want.
What do you most appreciate? A perfect scoop of ice cream is art to me.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In the kitchen. I also like solo trips to the mall.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Be sweet.
What is the best thing about where you live? We live downtown and you can feel a buzz of energy down here right now. It’s great to live in a place and feel like you can make a tangible, positive difference where you live. I love thinking that we play a part in making downtown more enjoyable.
How do you "let the good times roll"? We have really great friends so there are a lot of good times! Lately it’s been karaoke parties at our house. We have a pretty legit setup. It’s been fun having people we don’t typically hang out with come over.
What is your motto? The only mottos I really have are connected to dress. My favorite: More is more.
How would you like to be remembered? As a good friend.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Get a grip. Self-doubt is a useless emotion.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being active, cooking with butter and wearing things that veer just left of weird.
What food could you live on for a month? Boudin from Menard’s in Duson. Is that a challenge? If so, I accept.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I had an acceptable singing voice. Not even good, just acceptable. It would make karaoke nights much more enjoyable for everyone else.
Describe yourself in five words. Happy. Loved. Fun-promoting. Energetic. Creative.
What is your idea of happiness? My life is a happy one, so typical days are pretty good. Ultimate grand supreme happiness is walking around some little mountain town with John and the dogs, having wine at an outdoor cafe and finding some amazing piece at a thrift store.
What is your favorite movie? "You’ve Got Mail." Meg Ryan, books, dogs and a happy ending in a park. What more could you want?
What music defines who you are? 60s French pop, 90s alternative, anything that sounds like it’s coming out of a gramophone and Cher.
What do you most regret? Hurting feelings and a few unfortunate haircuts in the mid-1990s.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Can I join Krewe de Canailles?
What would the answer be? Absolutely!