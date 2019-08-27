Lafayette could better capitalize on its internationally recognizable cuisine with improved culinary education programs and increased access to fresh food.
That was a theme that emerged during a CREATE community discussion Monday night at Laura's II on University Avenue.
"We're using these discussions to create task lists to guide us on what to tackle first," said Kate Durio, CREATE's chief cultural officer. "This is driven by the people who are out there doing this every day."
CREATE — which stands for culture, recreation, entertainment, arts, tourism, economy — aims to diversify Lafayette's economy through growing and nurturing existing cultural assets.
Monday's event was the fifth in a series of community discussions focused on Lafayette's dance, arts, theater, film, food and music economies.
About two dozen people reflected on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that exist in Lafayette's food economy while sharing a meal of fried chicken and red beans at Monday's session. Attendees ranged from restaurant owners and chefs to farmers and leaders of nonprofits.
The conversations will be used to develop a tangible tool that could benefit the entire community.
"We're quickly learning that our role is to connect the dots for people and groups that should be talking to each other," Durio said. "We're doing that through taking an inventory of what we have in Lafayette and creating a centralized hub where people can find any person, place or thing that touches culture or recreation."
CREATE will be launching an online portal, which has yet to be named, by the end of the year to showcase the existing assets in Lafayette's creative economy. The project is being paid for through a $20,000 ArtWorks grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Ideally, it would be the go-to for just about anyone — from a local bride looking for a band to perform at a wedding reception to a Hollywood director searching for a place to stay while filming on location. It would present more opportunities for creatives and allow individuals, businesses and organizations to manage their own listings.
Data collected through the website could provide a more comprehensive way to track the economic impact of art, culture and recreation in Lafayette Parish.
"When developers are coming into town and looking at a certain property, we've never been able to see what cultural activity was happening nearby," Durio said. "Now, we'll be able to not only track our cultural assets, but also use that information as a tool when it comes to public investment and local governing decisions."
The final CREATE community discussion, which will focus on music, happens at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lafayette Public Library at 301 W. Congress St.