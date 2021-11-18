While many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees to enjoy time off with families, most grocery stores will be open at least part of the day. The highlight of the day is dinner, after all, and it seems there's always some last-minute forgotten item.
Here are the Thanksgiving Day hours for Lafayette grocery stores:
- Albertsons 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Champagne’s Supermarkets 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Fresh Market 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Rouses 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Super 1 Foods 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The following Acadiana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day.