Baton Rouge
Sunday, May 26
Author Event: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Barnes & Noble - Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Bill Philips will be signing copies of his memoir.
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Roger Johns will be signing copies of his new mystery, "River of Secrets: A Wallace Hartman Mystery." Baton Rouge police Detective Wallace Hartman is on the hunt for a killer.
Monday, May 27
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 28
Teens Summer Reading Kickoff Party: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Library. Find out about the programs planned for the summer, play video or board games, get creative and do some crafting and sign up for summer reading. Beverages and snacks will be provided, and door prizes will be awarded.
Thursday, May 30
Book Club: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The Central Book Club will discuss "Prairie Fires" by Caroline Fraser.
Book Club: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Science Fiction Book Club will meet. For more information, call Ned Denby at (225) 231-3750 or email ndenby@ebrpl.com.
Saturday, June 1
Author Event: 2 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 CitiPlace Court. Season Vining will be signing copies of her new book, "King Me."
Lafayette
Monday, May 27
Closed: All LP libraries closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 28
Genealogy Help: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society offers free one-on-one help in the Quiet Study Room.
Wednesday, May 29
Write with Us: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Support and guidance for those who would like to try their hand at writing.
Saturday, June 1
Summer Reading Program Kickoff: All day, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. This summer's theme is "A Universe of Stories," all about outer space. Participate by reading books and attending library programs. Check the library's event calendar to learn about specific incentives and programs.