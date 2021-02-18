Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, building on lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic, announced Thursday it will host the 38th season of Downtown Alive! virtually.
This year it will be a three-part series — presented by Evangeline Maid and sponsored by Super 1 Foods, Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and Victor Ashy, APLC — beginning in March and taking place on the third Friday of each month, according to a news release.
Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and led by Herman Fuselier of KRVS 88.7’s Zydeco Stomp, each DTA! show will highlight Downtown venues and homegrown artists while providing an intimate opportunity to celebrate live, local music.
Each show will be streamed online from the DTA! Facebook page, with concerts beginning at 6 p.m. Viewers can also catch an official DTA! watch party at participating Downtown Lafayette locations.
"I'm really excited about the storytelling aspect of these shows," Fuselier said. "We've already done interviews with the artists and those video interviews will be used as previews for the shows."
The pandemic has been particularly tough on performance artists, Fuselier said. Not only have most live performances been canceled, but the nature of the work left many artists without a safety net.
"These artists all have such amazing stories to tell about their families and their music careers," he said. "I'm so pleased to be able to bring them to a larger audience and see them be recognized in their hometown."
DTA! Spring 2021 Season Lineup:
Friday, March 19 — Cupid
Friday, April 16 — Sweet Cecilia
Friday, May 21 — Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez