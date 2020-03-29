First they went to Hollywood, and now they're going to Hawaii.
Look for Jovin Webb, of Gonzales, and Faith Becnel, of Destrehan, on Sunday night's episode of "American Idol." The 40 contestants who progressed through the Hollywood Week round will sing their hearts out at Disney's Aulani resort in Ko Olina. This round will whittle down the hopefuls to the Top 20 finalists.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.
On last week's solo round episode, Webb performed Chris Stapleton's "Parachute," while Becnel belted out Janis Joplin's "Cry Baby."
Donaldsonville's Robert Taylor III's rousing rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman" brought the judges and fellow competitors in the audience to their feet. Taylor's Hawaii episode will air on Sunday, April 5. To watch his performance, click here.
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, ABC has reworked the schedule for its pre-taped "Idol" shows, dropping Monday night episodes for now. A two-part special, "American Idol: This Is Me," will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 12 and Sunday, April 19. The network is also working on alternative plans for the reality singing competition's live shows, which were scheduled to start next week.