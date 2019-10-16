Shake Your Trail Feather Festival stands unique in a field crowded with outdoor music events and crucial, heritage and cultural awareness festivals.
Not only does Trail Feather have the added bonus of a gently flowing Bayou Teche serving as a backdrop, the bank itself, where the festival plays out, is shaded by old and mighty oaks.
A majestic setting if there ever was one, and it comes to festival life at 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in Parc des Ponts de Pont Breaux.
But there’s more to the family-friendly and free Trail Feather than eye-pleasing scenery.
There’s even more to it than the stellar musical line-up of Stop the Clock Cowboy Jazz Band, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, and Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express, whose timeless music will bound effortlessly from a bandstand atop the bayou.
There’s also more to it than food and drink and artisan booths that come standard to such events. Like most area festivals, Trail Feather isn't just held outdoors. It’s about the outdoors, Bayou Teche in particular, and attendees can paddle or pedal to the fete.
No matter how you arrive, do know there’s a whole lot of heart and soul of the the volunteer organization behind the festival, TECHE Project, a non-profit that for 11 years has set out to enhance the quality of life for communities on the bayou and those who find recreation atop it.
Since its inception, TECHE Project folks have removed almost 54 tons of trash from the bayou. They have built floating docks and trailheads in several trail towns along the bayou that stretches and twists from Port Barre to Patterson.
They also manage the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail, the only National Water Trail in Louisiana. And while it’s a free event, a $5 festival pin can help TECHE Project continue to on its mission.
“Because of their work, the bayou is cleaner and now it is quite common to see paddlers enjoying the Paddle Trail,” said Chester Cedars, St. Martin Parish president.
So while the festival has all of the bells and whistles expected of a fete, it’s also about raising awareness of Bayou Teche’s ecological, cultural and recreational importance.
And that’s found in the theme, “Whooo Loves the Bayou,” which comes in at the Heritage Tent with a discussion on nocturnal animals (owls and bats) found along the Teche by Kyle Patton, Acadiana Nature Station manager.
There’s also educational (don’t tell the kids) workshops on managing bat boxes and wood duck nest boxes, as well as demonstrations by partner organizations such as the New Acadia Project, Bayou Teche Water Sentinels, Bayou Vermilion District, Acadiana Native Plant Project and the Tour du Teche to provide educational information and demonstrations about the various projects in the area.
“Everyone will find something fun to do — from dancing on the moored bridge where the bands play to learning about the ecological and cultural values of the Bayou Teche corridor,” said Patti Holland, TECHE Project festival organizer.
Of the many cool things about Trail Feather is that festival-goers can participate in the event. And I’m not just talking about dancing. By the way, St. Bernard School French Musicians get the music started at 11:30 a.m.
Unlike any festival I’ve seen, a floating Cajun band escort amid kayaks and canoes form a “Paddle to the Party” flotilla. It’s an amazing sight (and sound) that’ll blow your mind.
You can drop off your personal paddling device at Poche Bridge (where it will be guarded), park at the festival grounds and take the 9 a.m. shuttle bus back to your boat.
After a 9:30 a.m. safety briefing, paddlers shove off at 10 a.m. It’s a two-hour paddle, so you’ll get the the festival in time to enjoy it.
If you’re more of a landlubber, you can mount your bike at the festival site at 7:30 a.m. and pedal 27 miles through Arnaudville, Cecilia and back to Breaux Bridge. But if you’re the amphibious sort, you can also switch gears and paddle to the festival at Poche Bridge.
While Shake Your Trail Feather is truly different, it’s another cog in the huge festival wheel that serves to showcase and protect what makes our locale in Louisiana a place all its own.
Good work has already been done, but more is needed on the acclaimed waterway.
“This festival is a great way to show your support for all of the good work that is taking place on the bayou,” said Conni Castille, TECHE Project executive director. “Festival proceeds go toward building the National Bayou Teche Paddle Trail.”