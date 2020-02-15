Nominations wanted
WHAT: Forum 225mission is to create opportunities for Baton Rouge young professionals to grow philanthropically, professionally and civically, is seeking nominations for its 2020 Baton Rouge Original Award and Baton Rouge Young Professional Original Award
WHEN: Deadline to nominate is March 6.
INFORMATION: Forum225.org/BRoriginal
DETAILS: The Baton Rouge Original Award recognizes an individual dedicated to improving the community through exemplary leadership, visionary thinking and extraordinary volunteerism. The Baton Rouge Original Young Professional Award recognizes a young professional between the ages of 21 and 39 who has emerged as a business leader, demonstrated excellence, creativity and initiative in their career and has made a positive impact in the community.