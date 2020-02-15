Nominations wanted

WHAT: Forum 225, an organization whose mission is to create opportunities for Baton Rouge young professionals to grow philanthropically, professionally and civically, is seeking nominations for its 2020 Baton Rouge Original Award and Baton Rouge Young Professional Original Award

WHEN: Deadline to nominate is March 6. 

INFORMATION: Forum225.org/BRoriginal

DETAILS: The Baton Rouge Original Award recognizes an individual dedicated to improving the community through exemplary leadership, visionary thinking and extraordinary volunteerism. The Baton Rouge Original Young Professional Award recognizes a young professional between the ages of 21 and 39 who has emerged as a business leader, demonstrated excellence, creativity and initiative in their career and has made a positive impact in the community.

 

View comments