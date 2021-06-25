Lafayette music fans will have a new virtual concert series next month as KRVS launches its newest project called Cypress Lake Studios LIVE!
"It's going to feature different genres of music, it's not just going to be Cajun and Zydeco, but we'll do some rock, and blues," interim general manager, Patrick Mould said. "You know, we just wanted an opportunity for musicians to play."
Mould wanted to feature local musicians and bands that people may not know about, and let them have the chance to perform.
The concert will consist of a few musicians and bands and will be recorded live at the KRVS Cypress Lake Studios. Each concert will be posted on the KRVS website on the first Wednesday of the month and will be available for viewing until the end of the month, according to director of marketing Megan Brown Constantin.
The first concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 7, and will feature The Riley Family Band (Steve Riley and his two sons), KC Jones, and Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole. Tickets are available on Eventbrite via KRVS.org on a donation basis.
The concerts are presented by the Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair sponsors a curriculum that gives student musicians, who learn by ear, an opportunity to improve their craft in styles such as Cajun, zydeco and bluegrass, according to Mark F. DeWitt, who holds the Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music at UL.
“I'm supporting this series because of all the concert plans we had, in which we had planned to use our supremely talented local musicians, that were canceled during the pandemic," DeWitt said.