“Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen” by Bobby Flay with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson, Clarkson Potter/Publishers, 256 pages, hardcover, $32.50
As he compiled recipes for his latest cookbook, celebrity chef Bobby Flay said it occurred to him “Bobby at Home: Fearless Flavors from My Kitchen” is “certainly my most important one to date” because “it’s my most passionate.”
The book, written by Flay with Stephanie Banyas and Sally Jackson, is a collection of Flay’s favorite dishes that he serves to his closest friends and family at his home. Each, he said, has a story and emotion attached to it. He dedicates the book to his mother, Dorothy Flay, and describes each page of the book as being “filled with the spirit of her memory and a lust for life that only she could attain.”
People are often surprised to learn Flay’s idea of relaxing when he’s not working is to cook, he said. However, at home, it’s cooking at a slower pace and the food is served family-style.
The book includes a list of what Flay considers essential pantry items and equipment before getting into the book’s nine recipe chapters. Among the more than 165 easy-to-follow recipes — many of which are illustrated with full-color photographs — are breakfast and brunch favorites like Cornmeal-Chive Biscuits, Classic Spanish Tortilla with Roasted Jalapeño Pesto and Sophie’s Chocolate Chip Pancakes. Provide guests with such snacks and appetizers as Maple-Chile Glazed Nuts and a deviled egg recipe that he says transports him “to the legendary cocktail parties of my parents’ generation.”
Other chapters are divided into vegetables and sides, pizza and pasta, meat, seafood, desserts, cocktails and basics. Try Flay’s meatless Eggplant Bolognese, Fried Chicken Tenders with Horseradish-Honey Mustard Sauce, Brick Chicken with Salsa Verde, Spanish-Style Shrimp and Grits, and go-to Christmas dinner dessert Gingerbread and Lemon Curd Trifle with Blackberry Sauce.
Fans of Flay will definitely want to add “Bobby at Home” to their kitchen library. It’s a winner.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Email her at sonnierfood@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.