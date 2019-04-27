It was a typical hot, sultry June afternoon in south Texas when I slowly drove past the home of my paternal grandparents. Sadly, they had not lived there for more than 25 years, but it will always be home to me, part of my Texas roots.
Not much that I saw resembled the residence I clearly remembered which, though modest, was always well-maintained when it belonged to and was cared for by my father’s parents. Although in need of much repair and looking smaller than I remembered, the sight of the house took me back to those rather carefree days in the late 1950s when life seemed much simpler than it does today.
Strangers sitting on the porch were quickly replaced with an image of my own family gathered there on the porch and lawn doing the things we did back then when everyone to whom I was related seemed young, happy and healthy.
A furtive glance at one of the front windows immediately conjured up a picture of my grandmother and my aunts sitting in the “front” room playing a card game they called Oklahoma Rummy.
Assuming their established positions at the card table, the group sat for hours laughing and chatting (I know now that much of that chatting was really gossiping) about everyone they knew while deftly dealing those cards and plotting their next move.
Much of the conversation was lost on my cousins and me, but it intrigued those of us not yet allowed to play with the grown-ups. Since none of the group liked to have any of us “leaning” over their shoulders or bumping the table, we were forced to find some available spot in the room to sit, watch and listen, grappling to understand either the game or the talk.
Once in a while, one of our aunts would agree to play a hand with us and patiently try to teach us the game. Eventually, we learned the rudiments and were sometimes allowed to “sit in" on one of the real games while one of the regulars had to check something on the stove or take care of one of the younger cousins (we had a few biters and pinchers that would routinely cause a ruckus).
Nothing made me feel as grown-up as participating in that simple activity. I doubt my aunts or my grandmother ever knew how much of a secret society they seemed to me, or how very much I longed to be one of them.
As I drove on past the house, shaking off the reverie, it occurred to me that even after the passage of many years, one can often vividly smell the smells, hear the sounds and taste the flavors of things associated with one’s youth when appropriately triggered. For a moment, I clearly saw the old-fashioned wallpaper that decorated that front room and the unique pictures that hung from the walls. I heard the distinctive creak of the front screen door opening and closing and was reminded of the ironwork that decorated it. I smelled the homemade banana ice-cream for which my grandmother was well-known and recalled that it took one of us grandchildren constantly sitting on that bucket being turned by one of the men in order for that delicacy to become a reality.
All of these sights, sounds, smells and tastes washed over me within a few moments, but the satisfaction of having remembered, relived and relished a seemingly insignificant piece of my past provided me with a pleasant reminder of my roots.
