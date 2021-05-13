Blue Bell Ice Cream has a new flavor in store freezers starting this week. Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream contains Blue Bell milk chocolate ice cream combined with chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.
“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell said in a prepared statement. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”
Chocolate Sheet Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Also, look for Southern Blackberry Cobbler in stores this month. The fan favorite returns in the half gallon size for a limited time. Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.