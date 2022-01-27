Roddy Bergeron is chief information security officer for Enterprise Data Concepts; officially, he helps protect data and provide simple solutions before the nightmares that unprotected data can create. Really though, Roddy is all about helping people.
Roddy credits this community with helping him become all he is today, and wants to make sure all of his actions serve towards leaving it a better place.
He is the immediate past president of the 705 young professionals group, chairman of the Carencro High Academy of Innovative Technology advisory board, a member of the Acadiana Planning Commission's Transportation Policy Committee, Co-chairman of local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and a South Louisiana Community College IT advisory board member.
Roddy doesn’t just talk about leaving this place better, he spends his time and energy making sure it happens.
What was your first job? I worked for an ice company delivering bagged ice to locations around St. Landry and Lafayette parishes. I got to meet a lot of interesting people and never got tired of hearing “You got the COOLEST job in town.”
Describe a typical day in your life. At 4:30 a.m. I wake up and decide if I go to the gym or not. About 80% of the time I’ll be there. I get back to the house in time to fix a cup of coffee and get my two girls some breakfast. I get dressed and head to work. My work day consists of me helping our clients gauge their cybersecurity risk and to figure out how to protect the information they hold. I get home and either cook or do my 705 presidential duties at events.
What advice would you give the younger you? You are not a product of where you came from or how you grew up but how much you strive to better yourself and your world.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? 6th grade right? Had to make the choice of band or French class. I grew up in a house that spoke French so I figured I would take French. Hated it. Switched to band where I had the pleasure of being taught trumpet by Mr. Robert Wilhite. He was tough on me but said that if I practiced discipline and trained that I would be first chair all district by 8th grade. I thought he was so full of it. Two years of being his student and I got that first chair seat. I remember him calling our house and him giving me the news. I said, “Well…you did say I would get there with your help” and he said, “I saw it in you since day one”.
What values do you live by? Be yourself, be vulnerable, and, above all, be good. Everyone has value and is deserving of redemption. Forgiveness is a strong medicine for healing.
What do you most appreciate? The fact that I can wake up each day and have the ability to better our community in some way.
What is your favorite journey? I think my favorite journey has been as a dad. Growing up, I had all brothers. Now, having a 7- and 4-year-old daughter in the house has made me rethink and relearn a lot.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Believe it or not, it’s the gym. I put my headphones in and I tune everyone else out. I like to go by myself as opposed to a group because I feel like that hour I get to work on myself is really important.
What was the best advice you were ever given? No matter what you do in life, someone will have an issue with it or have something negative to say. However, if you are improving yourself or your world then you should be proud of the progress.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Crucial Conversations." I think we’ve forgotten how to talk to someone without making it a defensive discussion. Conversations should always be fruitful and to work toward a resolution.
What is the best thing about where you live? Having traveled a lot, I would say the food. There is just something about the local joints here that show the passion they put into what they make.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Meeting friends for drinks. Music, and food. It doesn’t matter where.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Definitely not an IT person. I originally wanted to be a vet when I was real young but changed my mind in high school. Funny thing though is that my oldest daughter wants to be a vet.
What is your motto? “Be good or be good at it.”
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who actually cared about the people around them.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It’s not so much what I say but what I do. I go back to where I was 10 years ago and the accomplishments I’ve had since then. I also think about the people out there who don’t have the success I’ve had or are struggling to be where I was 10 years ago. It makes me count my blessings and to be appreciative of what I have achieved.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Understanding I’m not always right. Being a go-giver as opposed to a go-getter (Shoutout to another great book, "The Go-Giver"). Always learning new things.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? To my clients and friends: “Well…it’s not illegal. It’s just frowned upon.”
What is your favorite word? Absolutely
What do you collect? Good vibes!
What food could you live on for a month? Tacos. They are just so versatile and have so much flavor. Shout out to the taco trucks in Lafayette. I highly recommend you take a chance on them.
What would you change about yourself? I’m not great at telling people No. I love to help out at all costs and sometimes it leads me to being stretched thin.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Carlos from the "Magic School Bus" because of all the groans my dad jokes get. You roll your eyes at the joke but deep down you know you love it.
Describe yourself in five words. Sincere. Friendly. Thoughtful. Sociable. Kind
What is your idea of happiness? Having left a world better off then when I arrived.
What is your favorite movie? "Shawshank Redemption" for a serious movie, but "Tucker and Dale vs Evil" as for a comedy.
What music defines who you are? As the sign that hangs in my office says “Drink some coffee, put on some gangster rap, and handle it.”
Who is your style icon? Suburban dads manning a BBQ pit or smoker. White tube socks and sandals are making a comeback!
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is on your bucket list?
What would the answer be? I want to own at least one piece of commercial property one day and to also know I’ve made a positive impact in a stranger’s life.