The Scott Boudin Festival has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday
The event, which was planned for next month, will be pushed back to the Spring over concerns about rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the latest festival in south Louisiana to change course amid the state’s fourth coronavirus wave.
Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard and Scott Boudin Festival Association President Daniel Noel announced the postponement in a letter to sponsors and vendors. The festival was slated to take place Sept. 24-26. Exact dates for next spring were not announced.
The leaders said postponement was “the most prudent course of action” after consulting with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Scott Police Department and considering guidance from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office. The state, including the Acadiana region, is currently embroiled in a fourth wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Delta variant.
“We continue to be humbled by the overwhelming and continued support we receive from each of you, our sponsors and vendors," the statement read. "We are confident that you will be understanding of this difficult decision which has been made. Due to the growing uncertainty of this situation we feel postponement is in the best interest of our community, volunteers, sponsors, vendors and our festival attendees.”
The announcement comes after the cancellation of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival, which was scheduled for Aug. 18-22. The festival’s board released a letter announcing the cancellation and vowed to return “bigger and better than ever in 2022.”
“We as a board could not see ourselves putting the well-being of our valued volunteers, community members and annual festival patrons in harm’s way in the wake of the COVID-19 uptick not only in our community but our state as well,” the Delcambre Shrimp Festival leaders announced.
“Each year we pride ourselves with putting on one of the best festivals Louisiana has to offer. We as a board realized that there was no possible way we could have given you a festival that would have been to our standards, which as many of you know are very high standards.”
Patrick Mould, vice president of programming and development for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, said their board of directors is meeting Wednesday evening to discuss plans for October festival and if they'll move forward.
Major festivals and events in other south Louisiana cities, including New Orleans, have made similar cancellation and postponement announcements in recent days. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced the cancellation of its October festival on Sunday, and the Red Dress Run followed suit on Monday.