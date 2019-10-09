The Southern Food and Beverage Museum will celebrate the opening of its Gumbo Garden with a free tiki garden party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Whole hog BBQ and drinks will be served. DJ Hunter King will be spinning surf rock.
The museum is located at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Also at the museum, James Beard Award-nominated chef Elizabeth Falkner will lead the 10th annual Contemporary Issues in Food & Drink Lecture Series presented by Domino Foods Inc.
The lecture begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Domino has also provided for free museum admission all day.
Falkner will talk on "Ending Restaurant Waste."
The lecture is free as well, but guests should RSVP at natfab.org/events/.