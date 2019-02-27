Despite my professed intentions, I did not make it to anything resembling a Mardi Gras parade last weekend.
So I lived vicariously through social media.
Online I saw a Mardi Gras krewe with a snapping turtle logo on its banner marching in Friday’s Krewe de Canailles parade. Its name, however, was redacted by a black rectangle.
I thought the krewe, “Krewe de (thick black line goes here)” was making a snarky statement about censorship related to a news story that somehow got by me.
Being Mardi Gras and all, mocking the establishment — kings, the church, nobility — has been the go-to attitude going back to the Middle Ages. These days nothing continues to be sacred and everything gets lampooned, from politicians and celebrities, to NFL referees and, yes, the church.
Alas, it wasn’t a mock at all. It appears to be censorship.
Word has it that in order for the Krewe de Cowan to get their parade permit in Lafayette, they’d have to censor a word pronounced and spelled in English as "Cowan" — which was the word blacked out on their banner — to be able to march.
In French/Cajun French (both spoken here), it is spelled c-a-o-u-a-n-n-e.
I looked up “caouanne” on the Internet and the screen filled with link after link of content, photos and videos of loggerhead turtles.
Closer to home, a reliable and knowledgeable source wrote on social media, and, from what I’ve been told by real live Cajun friends, was that caouanne is Cajun French for a snapping turtle.
These same folks said it’s also Cajun French slang for female genitalia. No doubt them fellas ’bout fell out their pirogues when they came up with that one back in the day.
When I searched a few Cajun, Cajun French dictionary websites, I couldn’t find that specific definition for caouanne; nothing but turtle this and turtle that and an occasional tortoise. A French meaning assigned to the word is “turtle soup.”
However, I did find other Cajun French words that proper company could consider offensive. Even then, one of those words meant “casserole” in French. Mais.
All of this controversy brought back an incident that today we’d call a “teaching moment.”
Growing up, I lived with my family in a split-level home. When my genteel grandmother would come to visit, the adults would go gather in the upstairs living room and talk about stuff of no interest to us kids.
Following the mandatory meet and greet session, we kids would rush back outside to play. But on one summer afternoon visit, I couldn’t help but notice my grandmother’s interaction with Bobbie, my cat.
Of course I had to let my best friend in on it.
A little later, with my cat underarm, my friend and I crouched and quietly snuck up the steps. A railing, with a temporary screen to keep my baby sister from falling through to the landing, provided cover.
A step from the top, I slid my cat into the room where they were socializing. I put my hand over my mouth and nose and tried not look at my friend as he did the same. And then we waited.
It took only a matter of seconds before my grandmother called to the cat, using the word she always used, you know, something that would made sixth-grade boys snicker until their ears popped — and — be censored in a Lafayette Mardi Gras Parade.
Our exit was loud and clumsy as we leapt to the landing and scrambled out the front door. It’s hard to run and stifle unhinged laughter at the same time. Don’t even try to catch your breath.
Regardless, we were busted and my mom addressed our prepubescent antics.
She first asked us something along the lines of “What was so funny?” then wisely shooed away her question before we could muster a straight face, not to mention an answer. We were lectured on respecting our elders and exactly what is considered acceptable behavior.
And, as boys are told from that age on, we were told to just grow up.
Maybe it was our glazed eyes or the distraction of our friends playing and yelling outdoors. Either way, before she cut us loose, she cut to the chase: “Evil to those who think evil.”
It took me another decade or two before the sentiment made any sense to me. I figure I’ll just play it forward before the Mardi Gras parade permit process begins anew.