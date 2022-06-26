The Galvez chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held the 63rd George Washington Ball on June 25. With the theme of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” the ball was to mark the celebration of the 290th anniversary of George Washington’s birth.
The Rev. Kenneth Domingue gave the invocation. Presentation of colors was by Comeaux High School NJROTC Magnet Academy. Children and grandchildren of DAR and SAR members led the Pledge of Allegiance and performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” led by Sabrina Grace Baber.
The Petroleum Club of Lafayette was adorned in floral arrangements of red, white and blue for the five debutantes and three patriots who were presented at the event.
Serving in official capacities were Ramona Saloom Gremillion, regent of the Galvez Chapter DAR and ball chairperson; and Ball Captain Robert Hess of Attakapas Chapter SAR. Serving as marshals were Charmaine Savasten and Edwin Chapman. The SAR flag was carried by Edward Anthony Adams and the DAR flag by Lucy Descant Centanni. The presentation of the ceremonial cake was by Lila Katherine LeBlanc and Jonnie Mark Walker.
State SAR President Jeffery Nolen and DAR Honorary State Regent Bobbie delaHoussaye cut the patriotic-themed cake with military swords. May Waggoner sang "God Bless America" to close the presentation. First Class Band performed music for the reception.
The debutantes and patriots are:
Mary Morgan Alexander is the daughter of Herbert and Dawn Alexander III. She is a senior at St. Thomas More High School, where she is a member of the varsity volleyball team and active in campus ministry. Her revolutionary ancestor is Francois Samson of the Pointe Coupee Militia of Louisiana. She is sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR. Her brother, William Rives Alexander, was presented in 2019.
Elise Marguerite Blanchard is the daughter of Brian James and Claire Blanchard. She is a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana. She is cross country captain at ESA and enjoys piano and sewing. Her revolutionary ancestor is Capt. James Roddy of North Carolina. She is sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR. Her grandmother, Ann delaHoussaye, was presented in 1972, her mother in 1994, and her brother, Charles Davis Blanchard, in 2020.
Lily Michelle Franques is the daughter of Leonard and Michelle Franques IV. She is a recent graduate of Ascension Episcopal School in Youngsville, where she was a member of the Student Council Executive Board, the varsity soccer team and the varsity tennis team. She will be attending Texas Christian University in the fall. Her revolutionary ancestors are Jean George Stelly and Francois Broussard of Louisiana. She is sponsored by her aunt, Rosalind Moody Robertson of Acadia Chapter DAR. Her brother, Leonard Charles Franques V, was presented in 2017, and her sister, Lauren Marie Franques, in 2019.
Reece Paul Hardee is the son of Barrett Jackson and Jolie Hardee. He is a recent graduate of Kaplan High School, where he was captain of the basketball team, a member of the baseball team, and served as 2021 homecoming king. He will be attending South Louisiana Community College in the fall. His revolutionary ancestors are Capt. Micajah Bullock of North Carolina and Benjamin Hardy of North Carolina. He is sponsored by his grandfather, Stan Hardee, of the Attakapas Chapter SAR. His father was presented in 1995, as were his brothers, Colt Thomas Hardee in 2017 and Jake Andrew Hardee in 2019.
Evelyn Rhett Lecky is the daughter of Dr. Robert Andrew Lecky Jr. and Ashley Thom Lecky. She is a senior at Lafayette High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Youth and Government. Her revolutionary ancestor is Maj. John Pearson of South Carolina. She is sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Abigail Rose Padgett is the daughter of Ronald Neil and Kristy Padgett Jr. She is a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School, where she is a Beta academic scholar, cross country runner and a member of Campus Ministry Retreat Team as well as Sacristan. Her revolutionary ancestors are Jacques LaFleur of Louisiana and John Stagg of New York. She is sponsored by her grandmother, Anne LaFleur Padgett, of the Galvez Chapter DAR. Her sister, Rachel Anne Padgett, was presented in 2018.
Dennis Steven Rosenzweig II, is the son of Dr. Seth and Julie Rosenzweig. He is a graduate of Catholic High School of New Iberia, where he was a member of the varsity cross country team, Music Ministry, and is a classical and jazz piano performer. He will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this fall. His revolutionary ancestor is Alphonse Perret of Louisiana. He is sponsored by his mother, a member of the New Iberia Chapter DAR. His mother was presented in 1997 and brother, Luke Perret Rosenzweig, in 2020.
Knox Cody Villemarette is the son of Chris and Staci Knox Villemarette. He is a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette, where he is a member of Music Ministry, the wrestling team, and the speech and debate team. His revolutionary ancestor is Zephaniah Bradford of Virginia. He is sponsored by his mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR. His sister, Caroline Villemarette, was presented in 2020.