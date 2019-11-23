For the fifth year, Michael McDowell is putting on a Christmas Spectacular.
This year's show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway, where McDowell is the pianist.
“We ended up having more than 580 people at the show (last year), and we’re keeping ticket prices the same for this year," McDowell said. "We want it to be as accessible to the Baton Rouge community as possible.”
As in years past, the 24-year-old virtuoso is going to push the envelope.
“If you’ve gone to previous concerts, you know I’m improvising a good 80 to 90% of what I’m playing," he said. "That’s where I’m most comfortable, letting it flow.”
For his concert of Christmas favorites, McDowell will perform solo at the piano, allowing for maximum musical flexibility as he interprets classic holiday tunes. The piano is situated in the raised sanctuary just in front of the altar, allowing for the audience to see clearly from a wider range of seats.
“When I welcome people into the show, whether it’s their first time in the church, first time at one of my shows or someone who never misses a performance, I want them to know how much it means to me to have them there," McDowell said. "The goal has always been to impact people, to get them a little bit more in the Christmas spirit, and I think the church lends itself really well to developing that atmosphere.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at McDowellPianist.com.