Erin May's job title is Kindergarten Teacher Extraordinaire. She is full of energy, oozes beauty and is so much herself that this column is perfect for her. Erin is a mom to everyone she meets — somehow she manages to be the calmest person in the room when those around her are panicking. The rest of the time, she's the most excited person.
Erin is open-minded and accepting of everyone; she will voice her opinions loudly, but she will also respect and listen to yours — and probably give you a big hug, too. She will still be celebrating LSU winning the National Championship when you read this (really, whenever you read this).
You may have to read a couple of her answers in your sarcastic voice — but if you know Erin you are probably used to that.
What was your first job? Answering the phone and managing subscriptions at Gris Gris in Baton Rouge circa 1986.
Describe a typical day in your life. Hit snooze button at 5 a.m. Then again at 5:09. Cuddle with Darrell (the hubs) and Jesse (the pupper). Make fottee (coffee) and wake kiddos. Out by 6:15 a.m. WORK, WORK, WORK. Smile at sweet kindergartners. WORK, WORK, WORK. Home around 6 p.m. Figure out what to feed the kiddos (I don’t cook). Do some chores. Prep for tomorrow’s lessons. Love on the kiddos. Go to bed.
What advice would you give the younger you? Travel more before having kiddos!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Motherhood
What values do you live by? Love, appreciation, kindness
What do you most appreciate? Living authentically and being true to yourself
What is your favorite journey? I have several: "Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin," "Send Her My Love" and "Good Morning Girl."
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my car. I go where I like, I listen to what I want to listen to (which, as a kindergarten teacher, is usually SILENCE), the temperature is set where I like it. It’s perfect. My mother often drops by my house to say hello and she has found me just sitting in my car in the driveway several times. This amuses her.
What living figure most inspires you? Nope. Don’t limit me to one. Please.
1. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
2. Michelle Obama
3. Mr. Rogers
What was the best advice you were ever given? It came from my beloved Aunt Melissa: Forgive. Forgiving them is not for them; it’s for YOU. She could not have been more correct.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "To Kill a Mockingbird." Then read "A Lesson Before Dying" by Ernest Gaines.
What is the best thing about where you live? Wrong time to ask me that. I’m ridiculously disheartened by the results of recent elections here.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Booze.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher!
What is your motto? Live and let live. You do you!
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who put her money where her mouth is. I talk a lot about doing the right thing. I talk about helping others and taking care of the less fortunate. I talk about bridging divides. And I DO those things. I’d like to be remembered for dat.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You got this. You can do it. Don’t give up, Erin. Crap. I’m calling Mom.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1.Living out loud (authentically and unapologetically); 2. Remembering that it’s not about the outcome, it’s about the journey; 3. Laughing obnoxiously (but not on purpose — it just comes out that way).
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? You do you!
What is your favorite word? It’s not PG-13
What do you collect? Experiences (I don’t want a house full of stuff)
What food could you live on for a month? Anything loaded with carbs.
What would you change about yourself? How much I love carbs.
Describe yourself in five words. Curious. Authentic. Loving. Affectionate. Slob.
What is your idea of happiness? I’m pretty touchy-feely. Happiness is being smothered in kisses and cuddles by puppies and kitties and the fam.
What is your favorite movie? It's a toss-up between "The Big Lebowski" and "Fargo."
What music defines who you are? I like most genres. My all-time favorite album is "Graceland" by Paul Simon.
Who is your style icon? Anyone who knows me knows that I LIVE for fashion and my image. My style icon is a cross between Meredith’s from "The Office" and Amy’s from "The Big Bang Theory."
What do you most regret? Not holding on tighter to some of the people I really care about
What question do you wish I'd asked? Can we have dinner and drinks one night mid-January?
What would the answer be? Yes, indeed. Tallyho.