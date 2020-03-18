Man, oh, man, did this get real, and quick at that, or what?
Just last week, I wrote about the entertainment opportunities that the weekend had to offer that would allow us one last hurrah before we hunker down, a precursor to shelter in place, for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
My deadline is Tuesday and at that time everything was still on: Celtic Bayou Festival, Downtown Alive! Patty in the Parc, Festival International de Louisiane, etc.
What a difference a day or two made. All of those local outdoor music events and more were canceled or postponed, and the seasonal music concerts will remain so until April 13, or when this cloud lifts, which could be even later.
Then came Monday. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos were ordered closed and crowds of 50 or more disallowed. The White House since urges gatherings of 10 people or less.
These days, I’m going with “or less.”
Restaurants, however, did get a bit of a reprieve with the availability to offer take-out and drive-thru service.
New Orleans went as far as banning all public and private gatherings. And on Tuesday, Baton Rouge got its first confirmed case of the virus.
Festival International de Louisiane regretfully called off the annual event. I still haven’t heard about the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival that's scheduled for May. New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival got pushed back to the fall.
In the meantime, check those festival websites to purchase items you would at the event. It’ll help.
So, here we are. Each and every one of us. Well, all of us except for Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins who apparently is on another planet.
Meanwhile, back on Earth, other businesses, with the exception of grocery stores and gas stations, will also probably close in the near future.
Full-time workers may have some wiggle room with sick pay/leave, for a little while, anyway. Part-time and freelance workers may have a more difficult row to hoe.
I read where a page from Andrew Yang’s playbook may be used by the feds and $1,000 may be heading our way. We’ll see.
Still, the gig economy has always been just that for musicians. When the well went dry for them, the river dried up for those in the restaurant and bar businesses.
The Louisiana Restaurant Association is encouraging its workers to reach out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. And the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act (HR 6201) should be a help for most other workers.
At the same time, musicians and those in the entertainment industry, you know, the integral part of the “Laissez les bon temps rouler” that we’re so accustomed to and live for and depend on, aren’t taking this unplugged or sitting down.
HR 6201 bill won’t apply to displaced entertainment workers because of the requirements for days worked on a job to qualify.
There’s a petition in the works to get Congress to take another look at the bill to include those in the entertainment world.
But as we do here, and as people do everywhere in times of need, we come together.
Good guy Gus Rezende and Acadiana Center for the Arts, Downtown Lafayette and The Current put together a “Lost My Gig Fund,” a fundraiser for full-time local musicians who lost work because of the virus. It raised almost $6,500 by Tuesday morning.
The coronavirus has been the great equalizer where jobs are concerned. Every person and job is a cog in the wheel of this mostly great society, and we all help keep the economic wheel churning.
We’re all in this together. Seems it took the virus for some of us to realize, or at least remind us of this.
We all matter.
This will be my last column for a while. No worries. We’ll all be back.
Stay healthy.