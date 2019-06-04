Sean Ardoin has been on a mission to mainstream zydeco music, and he's hoping his Tuesday performance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will help.
The two-time Grammy nominee will perform three original songs and a cover during Tuesday's show, which airs at 10:35 p.m. on CBS.
"You don't ever see Louisiana music on late-night shows," Ardoin said in a phone interview Tuesday from New York City. "You don't see it at all. I'm bringing that Creole rock and soul to the entire world, and I'm going to direct that back to southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. We have a culture people need to know about, and I think the world's ears are ready for it now."
Ardoin will perform original songs "Kick Rocks," "Keep on Moving" and "Butterfly" in addition to a cover of Thin Lizzy's "The Boys are Back in Town."
He got the opportunity to perform on the show after connecting with Jon Batiste, musical director for The Late Show, during a Jazz Fest event in April.
"This is more validation that I'm on the right path," Ardoin said. "This is my fourth national TV appearance in 14 months."
His music has also recently been featured on "NCIS New Orleans" on CBS, "Southern Charm New Orleans" on Bravo and "Queen Sugar" on OWN.
Ardoin said he's dreamed about sharing zydeco music with the world since he was 5 years old. He'll be 50 in July.
"I've always had a vision of bringing this to the world, but when I was growing up, everything about us was foreign to the rest of the world," Ardoin said. "I'm a black man playing an accordion. That's foreign to most of the world. So is the rhythmic feature of the music."
But the rhythmic features of modern zydeco aren't as foreign these days.
Huge mainstream hits such as Pharrell Williams' song "Happy" and Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off" are zydeco songs without an accordion, according to Ardoin.
"Before, we were so foreign to people's ears and eyes, but now it's not as far of a stretch," Ardoin said. "I totally believe that with my whole heart that the new style of zydeco can be the next big thing. And opportunities like this help to bring that forward."