Paddlers are invited to participate in the 8th annual Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The festivities, which celebrate the rich history of Bayou Vermilion, an invaluable resource in Acadiana, begin at 8 a.m. with some pre-paddle yoga at Vermilionville.
Paddlers are advised to drop off their boats at Vermilionville, park their cars at Southside Park, 2201 Robley, and take a shuttle back to Vermilionville before the parade begins at 10 a.m.
The parade will launch from Vermilionville at 11:30 and proceed 10.6 miles to Southside Park. For a shorter journey, you can join the parade at Camellia Boulevard Canoe and Kayak Launch and end at Southside Park, which is 5 miles.
The parade will conclude with a celebration at Southside Park from 4 to 7:30 p.m. There will be food by La Cuisine de Maman, beverages by Bayou Teche Brewing, games, snowballs, vendors and live music by GTO Party Band.
Awards will be presented for best costume, best yard and best decorated boat.
Registration is $10 in advance for anyone who wants to bring their own craft and $15 in person at the Vermilionville and Camellia Canoe and Kayak Launch, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
Boats are also available for rent from the Bayou Vermilion District at Vermilionville for $25, which includes one free admission to the festival. Unclaimed vessels will be given to participants on a waiting list at 10 a.m.
For more information, please visit vermilionville.org.