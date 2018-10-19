BREAUX BRIDGE — It’s not every day you can paddle and pedal to a festival.
But paddlers and cyclists can do just that at the seventh annual Shake Your Trail Feather Festival, Saturday on the banks of the Bayou Teche at Parc de Pont Breaux.
The free, family-friendly festival, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., includes music, food, beverages, artisans, face painting and more. The band line-up is the St. Bernard School French Musicians, 11:30 a.m.; Stop the Clock at noon; Sweet Cecilia, 2 p.m., and Cedryl Ballou and the Zydeco Trendsetters at 4 p.m.
The optional “Paddle to the Party” allows festival-goers to cruise the Teche in kayaks, canoes and paddle boats from Poche Bridge to the festival grounds with a floating band escort. There will be a shuttle service for paddlers.
There are also 25- and 40-mile bike rides, as well as a combined cycle and paddle to the festival.
Sponsored by the TECHE (Teche, Ecology, Culture, History, Education) Project, the celebration is a fundraiser for its Bayou Teche Paddle Trail, Louisiana’s first National Water Trail, that snakes its way for 135 miles from Port Barre to Berwick.
The decade-old volunteer organization is working to enhance the quality of life for those communities along the banks of the Bayou Teche and improve it for those who visit it recreationally.
“Since the TECHE Project started raising awareness about the Teche’s cultural and recreational importance, you can feel a positive energy flowing down the bayou,” said Conni Castille, executive director of the volunteer organization. “The bayou is cleaner and now it is quite common to see paddlers enjoying the Teche Paddle Trail.”
TECHE Project has hauled some 53.8 tons of trash from the bayou since 2009, built floating docks, and just this summer, the first information kiosk was set up in Parc de Pont Breaux at the full-service trailhead and floating dock on the Teche. More kiosks are in line to be installed along the trail.
Along with standard festival booth fare, information and demonstrations about the various projects taking place in the area is being provided by the New Acadia Project, Bayou Teche Water Sentinels, Bayou Vermilion District and Tour du Teche.
The festival’s theme “Working and Playing on the Bayou,” at the Heritage Tent will have a discussions on how the Teche-Vermilion Freshwater District manages water flow to assist the boat building and farming industries. A panel of outfitters and event organizers also will be discussing recreational paddling opportunities on both Bayou Teche and Vermilion.
In addition, there will be a kayak raffle as part of the event and a feathered costume contest.
“The festival is full of so many different activities that everyone will find something fun to do,” said Patti Holland, TECHE Project festival organizer. “We are encouraging folks to come dressed as birds to compete for the Best Bayou Bird Costume Contest, and of course, to shake their tail feathers.”
Go to www.techeproject.org for more information, or call (337) 277.4645.