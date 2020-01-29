Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top five delivery days for Waitr, the restaurant delivery company, each year.
Here are Waitr's top 10 most-delivered items on Super Bowl Sunday:
1. wings
2. french fries
3. cheeseburgers
4. pizza
5. chips and cheese dip
6. chicken nuggets
7. mozzarella sticks
8. quesadillas
9. salad
10. chicken sandwich
To meet ordering demand, Waitr will have additional drivers scheduled for Sunday.
"Our operations team will be ramping up the number of personnel in every market for the Super Bowl," said Brian Smith, Waitr's director of field operations, in a prepared statement. "No one should have to worry about cooking for their big party."
Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you pick the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering.
If you use the code KCWIN for a Kansas City win or SFWIN for a San Francisco win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for one year. You will also get $1 off your next delivery.
Acadiana Business Today: Kopter Group acquired by Italian aerospace group Leonardo; Avec Bacon Cafe to close Sunday
Swiss helicopter manufacturer Kopter, which established a North American home at the former Bell Helicopter facility in Lafayette last year, h…
Avec Bacon Café will close it doors Sunday, the owner announced this morning.
Cameron LNG has asked federal regulators for a six-year extension to complete the construction of a proposed expansion at its Hackberry liquef…
Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top five delivery days for Waitr, the restaurant delivery company, each year.
Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber names Stephen Bartley president, elects officers for next term
Stephen Bartley with Bartley & Co. Financial was elected president for the next two years of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber…
When we see local musicians and bands on stage, we may think they lead the life of Riley. And, no, not Steve Riley, for those unfamiliar with …