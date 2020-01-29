Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top five delivery days for Waitr, the restaurant delivery company, each year.

Here are Waitr's top 10 most-delivered items on Super Bowl Sunday:

1. wings

2. french fries

3. cheeseburgers

4. pizza

5. chips and cheese dip

6. chicken nuggets

7. mozzarella sticks

8. quesadillas

9. salad

10. chicken sandwich

To meet ordering demand, Waitr will have additional drivers scheduled for Sunday.

"Our operations team will be ramping up the number of personnel in every market for the Super Bowl," said Brian Smith, Waitr's director of field operations, in a prepared statement. "No one should have to worry about cooking for their big party."

Waitr is also offering a special bonus if you pick the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering.

If you use the code KCWIN for a Kansas City win or SFWIN for a San Francisco win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Waitr for one year. You will also get $1 off your next delivery.