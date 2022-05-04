Mechelle Roberthon is a vice president and director of alent Development at Home Bank or as she describes herself "a die hard talent development nerd”. She leads a team of trainers who teach a range of development skills. I have a feeling people learn a lot just by watching how she operates in the world.
Mechelle speaks to everyone (yes, everyone); she’s a natural greeter and people person and is always learning. She’s both complicated — a deep thinker with years of experience and learning — and very simple, believing people deserve every chance to be the best they can be.
Sitting with her is such a pleasure; she is professional and relaxed — and makes people feel instantly comfortable around her. If you see her around introduce yourself, she’s going to talk to you anyway.
What was your first job? Sales associate at Mervyn’s (department store)
Describe a typical day in your life. Work most of the day, laughs with friends and family, on the phone or FaceTime after work, grad school class or homework, watch a good TV show or movie, sleep, and repeat (Give or take a few things).
What advice would you give the younger you? Explore various interests and passions and focus on getting exposure to those interests and passions.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Hmm, maybe the four years I spent in a high-quality Army JROTC program at Tioga High School.
What values do you live by? Self-authenticity, kindness to others, love for others, passion for your pursuits, and perfection of your knowledge and skills.
What do you most appreciate? God’s grace and mercy towards me
What is your favorite journey? My undergrad experience at UL. I met lifelong friends, took great classes, laughed my face off, pledged my first sorority, ate good food, lost friends, fine tuned my leadership skills, and so much more!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My house on the couch
What living figure most inspires you? Dr. Dharius Daniels
What was the best advice you were ever given? Give yourself grace
What book would you tell everyone to read? The Bible (Start in one of the gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John — and flip back to the Old Testament for a point of reference and when you begin to respectfully ask, “Why.”)
What is the best thing about where you live? How intentional the community is about grooming the leaders of tomorrow, embracing diversity and tough conversations, the lo-cal university, and the food.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Laughter! Baby, I love a good laugh from the root of my belly. A laugh that is untamable and undoubtedly about something silly.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher or a psychologist
What is your motto? I can do anything with someone who is willing
How would you like to be remembered? For being kind, knowledgeable, and as someone who helped other people
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Probably something like, “You’re the only one who thinks this. You can do this. Get up. Go after it. Focus.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Sensitivity to accurately read the room, speaking in a way that my audience can understand, and being bold.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Absolutely, no worries (Especially when it’s very much worries…LOL), bruh, bae, girl, sha/cher, you have lost your rabbit mind, I know you’re lying!
What is your favorite word? Hey!
What do you collect? Books! It’s too much, my three shelves are overflowing. I have re-sorted to stacking books anywhere I have space.
What food could you live on for a month? Smothered pork with rice and gravy
What would you change about yourself? Over analyzing, worrying
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? This is such a good question. There isn’t a character in particular, but I mostly identify with characters living in a fast-paced city, working on a high floor of a skyscraper, with a beautiful condo or house.
Describe yourself in five words. Real, loving, hilarious, servant, teacher
What is your idea of happiness? Good conversation, good eats, and good laughs
What is your favorite movie? "300," "The Godfather" 1 & 2, "Goodfellas"
What music defines who you are? Christian music; specifically, Natalie Grant’s "Clean"
Who is your style icon? Olivia Pope
What do you most regret? Whew…. this is a heavy question. At a high level, poor lifestyle decisions in my past.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s the best career advice you would give someone?
What would the answer be? Professionally develop yourself. Don’t wait on your employer to do it, to recognize you, or to invest in you. Invest in yourself. Attend the webinar, attend the conference, join your industry specific association, join the local civic organizations, google things and words you don’t know, be respectfully curious, follow up and follow through for people, be bold, ask the question you really want to know, and always remember that the worst they can tell you is “No.” That’s it. So go big!