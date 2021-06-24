Tommy Dauphin does outside sales for Paylocity (HR and payroll software) — they market tools that help HR managers give their people information more easily. He is a natural at building relationships; he just likes people and they like him right back. He is easygoing, genuinely interested in everything and a business natural. He is on the board of Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management as membership director (a perfect role for him).
Tommy also has a podcast alongside his friend Tiffany Stokley called “Hope that Helped Podcast” — they swap stories about life and work and try to give people helpful tips, tricks and life hacks. It’s entertaining, too (just like Tommy). You can find it wherever you get your podcasts.
As if he’s not busy enough, Tommy also runs a company where he builds beautiful and practical things from wood (and he’s talented). He makes anything from furniture and storage to unique pens and business card holders. My favorite are the custom cornhole boards. You can find his woodwork at BayouBuilds on Facebook and Instagram.
Tommy is enjoying life, and he has that infectious enthusiasm that leaves you grinning, too.
What was your first job? Rollerskate maintenance at “The Skate Zone”
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up between 4 and 5 a.m., do some work either for Paylocity or woodworking (my side hustle. Get the kids ready for school at 7, then my wife takes them to school. Work at my computer on multiple Zoom calls until 5, then depending on the day, it's either family time, train jiujitsu, or woodworking until about 7:30 or 8 p.m. Start to wind down with YouTube videos with the family (mostly Dude Perfect, Fail Army, Mark Rober, and Smarter Everyday). Bed between 9 and 10 and do it again!
What advice would you give the younger you? Expand your thoughts and vision earlier in your career. You don’t have to do everything everyone else does — you can make your own path. Oh, and also…..there is a balance between saving for a rainy day and buying everything and living past your means. Its great to have $ later in life, but you need to enjoy yourself as well — find the balance.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being raised by an awesome set of parents.
What values do you live by? Being helpful, honest and awesome!
What do you most appreciate? A true friend
What is your favorite journey? The drive from my house to Orange Beach!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My woodshop (I do woodworking as a side gig).
What living figure most inspires you? My grandmother, Gloria Dauphin
What was the best advice you were ever given? Leave everything better than you found it.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “Marley and Me.” It had me bawling on an airplane as an adult on the way back from a business trip.
What is the best thing about where you live? It’s family land (5 acres), plenty of room to have the kids play, go fishing, and work in my woodshop.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Funny you use that phrase, I train jiujitsu and we roll almost every day! Other than that a good pizza/game night with friends.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An entrepreneur
What is your motto? Be Kind and find the balance.
How would you like to be remembered? As the nice/funny guy you wanted to hang out with.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Did I think this through? Have I prepared? Is there anything I should have done differently? If I am happy with those answers, then I move forward and let the cards fall where they fall. I can only control what I can control.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Humor, smiling, technology
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Absolutely and Fantastic — I see these in my emails way to often.
What is your favorite word? Yes. It's also the word that spreads me too thin.
What do you collect? I collect stickers and put them on my tool boxes in my shop. Each one reminds me of a specific item/ story/ time of my life.
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza
What would you change about yourself? My weight (see question about food, haha)
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Iron Man — I love tech gadgets, I try to be witty, and if I could, I would love to fly around.
What is your idea of happiness? The sounds of belly laughter of my kiddos.
What is your favorite movie? "Forrest Gump" or "Ocean’s 11" (Brad Pitt version)
What music defines who you are? Background music. You enjoy it and it makes your experience better, but when it’s missing you wish it was there. At least that is what I hope to be.
Who is your style icon? The only thing I can come up with is Kevin James — a T-shirt and cargo shorts is my go-to.
What do you most regret? Not filming more things/experiences/taking more pictures as a kid growing up. I do it a lot now, but many of those experiences I grew up with are only memories that fade over time.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your side hustle?
What would the answer be? I have two — Bayou Builds is my woodworking business, and “Hope That Helped” is the name of my Podcast; check it out on iTunes and Spotify.