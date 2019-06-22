I really don't need another hobby.
In spite of a significant lack of time, however, I have found myself taking on the coloration of a confirmed birder.
It’s an insidious thing. The day a visitor waved his arm in the direction of a flock of white pelicans and exclaimed, “Look at those whooping cranes!” I was infused with just a smidgen of smugness because I was able to educate the poor fellow.
Then another visiting couple gave me my comeuppance. They wanted to know the identity of some ducks in University Lake.
Confessing ignorance didn’t set well.
“Do you live here?” they asked, and followed with another question. “How long?”
When I admitted to more than a 40-year residency, their incredulous looks were unmistakably coupled with pity. The unspoken inference was plain. How could anyone live anywhere for that period of time and not be able to identify so-obviously-at-home waterfowl? How, indeed.
“I have to do better than this,” I said to myself.
So word went out, and bird books turned up at Christmas time.
Now I know those green-headed ducks I was perfectly happy thinking were mallards are, in fact, male northern shovelers in breeding plumage. And the cute little fellows that zip around like steamboats with their chest puffed out are buffleheads. The boy who used to live at my house taught me years ago the distinctive characteristics of pintails; and now I know widgeons.
Gradually, however, I began to see this birding business is bit more complex. A real birder doesn’t say things like, “There’s a heron.” They say, “There’s a great blue heron” or “a tricolored heron" or “a black-crowned night heron” or — you get the idea.
That’s not all. Real birders differentiate between male and female, and they know immatures from adults.
And then reality struck. I realized I don’t have time to pursue this new interest. It’s the same problem I’ve had all my life. I want to do it all, and no one can.
One has to make choices, so now I have.
I am going to keep writing and striving for a safer cholesterol and blood pressure reading, and doing all the other things that already make my days go by too fast.
I’ll hope Danny Heitman sees the same birds I do and tells me in his column what they are, and I will go on envying the knowledge of other birders.
To save myself the big-time humiliation, I will tell the information-seeking tourists I’m vacationing from Montreal. Now, I only have to worry about what to say when Montreal is where the vacationing tourist is from.
— Hinojosa lives in Baton Rouge