The Cajundome announced Monday that Lauren Daigle is bringing her world tour to Lafayette. Tickets for the July 18, 2020, concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Daigle, a Lafayette native who has won several Grammys, performed three sold-out shows at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in July as part of her "Look Up Child" tour.
Daigle, 27, won 2019 Grammy Awards in both categories in which she was nominated — Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "You Say," co-written with Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Look Up Child."
Fans of contemporary Christian music have long lauded Daigle as one of the best voices in the business.