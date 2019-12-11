A Lafayette artist recently designed a cover for the 100th issue of IDW Publishing's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic book series.
Rob Guillory, 37, is an award-winning comic book artist who has created covers for other fan-favorites, such as "Power Rangers," "The Walking Dead" and "Thor." His Acadiana-based original comic "Farmhand" was recently optioned by AMC for a pilot episode that may turn into a series.
Guillory's original comics often push boundaries through innovative storytelling and artwork, but he kept his "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" cover simple — an ode to the pizza-loving, sewer-dwelling teenage turtles of his childhood.
"Really, I was just tapping into the purest form of the TMNT I grew up with," Guillory said. "There have been a lot of versions of the characters through the years, but I stuck to the version most folks know. It's a celebration of some of pop culture's greatest characters."
The comic book featuring Guillory's cover published Wednesday and is now available for purchase online.
Although he's certainly proud of the cover, Guillory is more fired up about "Farmhand," his original comic that could soon become a TV series.
It tells the story of a south Louisiana farmer who uses cutting-edge stem cell technology to grow human organs. The farmer uses the organs to heal others and grows incredibly wealthy before things go horribly wrong as the organs begin changing their recipients.
"I always loved tales of science gone bad, like 'Frankenstein' or 'Jurassic Park' And in recent years with the advent of cloning, stem cell tech and bioengineering, I always regarded those scientific advancements with some suspicion," Guillory said. "'Farmhand' sort of puts those two ideas together. It's modern science gone bad, with a supernatural element."
Guillory has published 11 issues of "Farmhand" out of the 30 he has planned.
A Hollywood management company showed interest in his comic last year, and it eventually ended up in AMC's hands thanks to a writer and producer named LaToya Morgan. Guillory is currently writing a script for the first episode under the guidance of Morgan, who is now the showrunner.
There's no real timeline for when — or even if — "Farmhand" will debut on TV.
"It all depends on if I can come up with a pilot script that excites AMC," Guillory said. "If we can accomplish that, we'll move forward. But Hollywood can be a fickle mistress, so that's not something I can project right now. At the moment, my focus is solely on writing the best pilot script I can."
Guillory fell in love with comic books while rifling through his uncle's collection as a child. He started creating his own comics and traveled to comic conventions in college. He eventually got paid work, and after years of paying his dues in the independent comic scene, he became a full-time professional comic creator in 2008.
The advice he offers to young creatives hoping to break into their industry?
"Work hard at whatever it is you want to do," Guillory said. "Network with professionals in your field. Mind your own career, and don't try to replicate someone else's. Keep your nose clean. Don't build your ego. And don't wait for the approval of others."
That advice has gotten him far.
Guillory had no idea when he was a child that he would one day create cover art for a milestone issue of a comic book whose characters he adored.
"Nine-year-old me would be very happy with this opportunity."
The 100th issue of IDW's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic book with Guillory's cover art can be purchased at coveralphacomics.com.