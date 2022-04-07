Ian LaCour is the front of house manager of Reve Coffee Lab in River Ranch. He also works a few evenings at Wildchild and is the the brains, the baker and the sandwich maker at Saltyboy, a pop-up sandwich company. Ian is a hardworking, driven, people-person who is establishing himself in a community that appreciates it.
Ian taught himself to bake, selling his loaves via instagram, a venture that quickly morphed into something he found was lacking in the area — sandwiches made with simple, fresh, delicious ingredients. One look at his instagram account (@saltyboybread) will tell you a lot about what he does, and have you waiting for the next pop-up announcement.
For many in this community, whether grabbing a morning coffee, or a glass of wine at Art Walk, Ian is always a friendly face — and he’s probably going to remember your name too.
What was your first job? I bussed tables at Cafe Josephine in Sunset. The only reason I got the job was because I owed my mother money (mostly because we knew the owner.) It was an easy job, years later I would wait tables there.
Describe a typical day in your life. Well I love making eggs in the morning, especially if I have any sourdough lying around. There's something special about butter toasted sourdough and runny eggs. I'll take my dog Cain out for a walk, grab some coffee downtown at Reve and set myself up for work in the afternoon. I'll usually make my bed and clean the kitchen. After work sometimes Cain and I will go for a decent run (if he lets me.) On my days off i prep food for dinner, so I'll eat that, shower and head to bed.
What advice would you give the younger you? Two things: Give people your full attention. And communicate, not only with people but with yourself. It's a wonderful way to stay in touch and relieve stress.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I think moving out and living on my own was probably it. When I moved out, everything changed. I was leaving my family but it was the best thing I could do for myself and I've never looked back.
What values do you live by? Integrity, empathy and curiosity
What do you most appreciate? Action. Anyone who has the ability to say something, mean it, and act on it has my respect.
What is your favorite journey? The one I'm still on, the fun part is the fact that I have no idea how it's going to end.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? For many years it was my grandfather's home in Mansura. Middle of nowhere with just the right amount of land and history to get lost into. It was peaceful and otherworldly. I've yet to find another place like that since we sold it last year.
What living figure most inspires you? I'm not really sure, but I thought about this question the most. Some of my closer friends definitely inspire me, but Denny Culbert is probably up there too. I'm a big person and most of my inspiration comes from the people around me. It's rare that it comes from one person.
What was the best advice you were ever given? It's a quote from the movie “I Love You Man” with Paul Rudd and Jason Segel. “Trying is having an intention to fail.” It's obviously not meant to be taken literally but it's always stuck to me.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Tipping Point" by Malcolm Gladwell. A book about how little things can make a big difference. I definitely need to read it again.
What is the best thing about where you live? The sunlight.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I love a well made cocktail, anytime I can combine that with a home-cooked meal and people I love, I'll be good to go.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I remember collecting rocks; we had a lot of different ones in Carencro growing up. Being a geologist was something that fascinated me so much around that time.
What is your motto? I don't really have one, but if i did it would be something like “Try everything once, and do what you love twice.” Dang, I just came up with that.
How would you like to be remembered? I think about this question a lot. The answer I usually give myself is that I want to be the person that people saw as incredibly hard-working. Not just someone who worked hard but someone who inspired others to pursue what they were curious and passionate about.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? When that happens I usually get someone else's perspective. I find it helps.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My dog, Cain, my collection of hats, and coffee.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Whatchamacallit and no worries.
What is your favorite word? Symmetry
What do you collect? Vintage cocktail glasses
What food could you live on for a month? Sourdough bread in all its forms.
What would you change about yourself? I really wish I had more of an interest in technology and how it works. Things like software, coding, really nuanced stuff.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Oliver Fields, the main character played by Ewan Mcgregor in the movie "Beginners."
Describe yourself in five words. Hard-working, sincere, passionate, overthinker, daydreamer
What is your idea of happiness? Having my own home with my dog, my girlfriend, Jacie, enough free time to make and do the things I want to do. It's not too far away.
What is your favorite movie? That's a tough one. I consider myself a bit of a movie buff. So here's a top three: "Memento," "A Marriage Story" and "Zodiac."
What music defines who you are? Indie rock, it's got a personality I seem to always gravitate toward.
Who is your style icon? Ewan Mcgregor
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you could be anywhere right now where would you be?
What would the answer be? The beach, somewhere coastal, definitely at night.