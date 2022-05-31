Plans for a Moncus Park play area dedicated to large dogs are moving forward after a donation from Bob and Sandy Giles of Giles Automotive.
The couple partnered with the Pinhook Foundation, whose executive director Emily Hamner also runs the Pet Food Pantry of Lafayette, to fund construction of the large dog area. Hamner and the Gileses also serve on the board for Acadiana Animal Aid, a no-kill animal welfare organization and shelter based in Carencro.
Like the existing 10,000-square-foot dog park, which will eventually be dedicated to small dogs, the large dog area will include benches, drinking fountains and doggie waste receptacles. The large dog play area will be on an acre of property adjacent to the Giles Automotive Family Small Dog Park, the Moncus Park team said.
Groundbreaking for the large dog park is expected to take place in the fall.
“Moncus Park is powered by people and without the help of local leaders and community members like Bob Giles and the Pinhook Foundation, we would not be able to provide such an incredible greenspace and its features for our community,” Moncus Park Executive Director JP MacFadyen said in a statement.
The small dog park currently serves all dogs, with even days of the month designated for large dogs and odd days designated for small dogs. Sixteen inches is considered the dividing line — at or below and you’re considered a small dog, above and you’re considered a large dog, Moncus Park operations manager Nicholas Moss said.
Once completed, the large dog play area will require a $10 annual permit as well as proof of vaccinations for bordetella, distemper, rabies and parvovirus, and records showing the dog has been spayed or neutered. The same policy is currently in place for the small dog play area.
To celebrate the large dog park’s funding, Giles Automotive, Acadiana Animal Aid and Moncus Park are hosting a pet adoption day at the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.