HAMMOND — A new virtual contest is spotlighting a variety of artistic categories.

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts has launched #columbiafamous, a talent contest through Facebook.

Contestants can submit a short video clip — about a minute or less — in a variety of categories, including singing, dancing, acting, instrumental music, comedy and visual art (digital photographs rather than videos for this category).

Each week will focus on preliminary contests in two of the talent categories. Contestants will have four days to submit videos. The Columbia staff will narrow the submissions down to three finalists in each category. The finalists’ videos will be posted for 24 hours, during which time the public can vote for their favorites.

The winners in each category will receive two tickets to one of next season’s shows at the Columbia Theatre; automatic entry into the grand prize contest for a pair of season tickets to Columbia Theatre’s 2020-2021 season; and an invitation to perform their winning act at the Columbia Theatre on Hot August Night. Prizes for those 12 and younger will be a pair of tickets to next season’s “Alice’s Christmas in Wonderland” and an invitation to perform at Hot August Night.

To compete, check Columbia Theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/columbiatheatre for more details. Full submission and prize details will be posted on Facebook.

For more information or to submit an entry, email columbiafamouscontest@gmail.com.