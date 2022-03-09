Hailey Verrett is a licensed clinical social work psychotherapist who has a passion for mothers and children. She considers herself privileged to work with mothers (especially with much-needed perinatal mental health) and people with chronic health conditions and loss, transition and grief. She is by nature kind and interested in people. Her own journey through working in a hospital, with schools and helping in the insurance world, and now to private practice means she has diverse experience, all of which she values.
Hailey is both delightful and humble, she is the kind of woman that reminds you that we are all the same, and all equally and uniquely special.
What was your first job? Besides babysitting, my very first job was waiting tables and working front of house at our local seafood restaurant — Cajun Catfish. I was a senior in high school, and needed something to do following the end of cheerleading. Cajun Catfish is where I learned the true value of a dollar (nothing humbles you like working for tips), customer service 101 and how to carry four trays of boiled crawfish at one time!
Describe a typical day in your life. My life is very busy -we are always on the go! I am striving to achieve more balance in the day to day hustle and bustle of life. I'm a constant work in progress.
What advice would you give the younger you? “Embrace yourself — all of yourself.” I spent most of my youth and adolescence trying to please everyone else.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Becoming a social worker, no doubt. From the moment I chose social work, or social work chose me, rather, I began to change. Social work made me question all parts of my life, most importantly myself — who I was, who I am, and who I want to be. And that has never changed. Social work continues to shape me.
What values do you live by? A core ethical value of social work is “dignity and worth of all people,” and that is a value I carry into my personal life as well. It means everyone should be treated with dignity, human decency, and kindness. It means, at our core, we all have something special to offer this world.
What do you most appreciate? My support system. One of the most humbling lessons I’ve learned witnessing other humans trying to survive, is how crucial a good support system is. It can make or break you. I don’t know why or how, but I have been blessed with an amazing support system. From my husband, to my family to my friends, I have people in my corner who truly love, value and respect me.
What is your favorite journey? Life is my favorite journey, by far. Particularly life with my loved ones. I try my best to view each day as a gift, especially on the hard days, because life is so very fragile and precious. It is filled with seasons, lessons, and special moments.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my car on a warm, sunny day listening to music or a podcast and enjoying a coffee.
What living figure most inspires you? Women from all walks of life. Women who are similar to me, and women who are completely different from me. My grandmothers, my mama and mama-in-law, my daughter, my sisters, my nieces and goddaughters, my aunts, my best friends and closest gal pals, my colleagues, my clients, professional women, you, Aileen. Truly, all women.
What was the best advice you were ever given? I will go with some wise words I received from one of my former pediatric, oncology patients. He was in the thick of treatment and had absolutely every right to be mad, sad, bitter, broken, and hopeless. However, he wasn’t. Instead, he chose the following mantra, “Never stop.” Never stop believing, giving, growing, fighting, pushing, and hoping. Never stop doing the best you can do. Never stop being the best you can be for yourself and those around you. He was amazing and he never stopped. I will carry his mantra (and his beautiful spirit) with me forever.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I should probably name something strong and reverent like "The Odyssey" or "To Kill a Mockingbird," both literary loves of mine, but honestly, I will go with the "Harry Potter" series. I am a huge Potter fan, and always will be. I’m already counting down the years until it is “age appropriate” to share the series with our daughter. What a journey it will be! And the best part? Harry Potter never gets old, or you never get too old for Harry Potter, rather.
What is the best thing about where you live? The culture, for sure. Lafayette is FULL of culture. The way everyone knows everyone, the way we embrace one another, the level of support we offer to our neighbors and non-profits, the way we cook and feed each other in times of need, the way we thrive on good music and other beautiful forms of art, our Ragin Cajun pride, our festivals, the way we celebrate every holiday, the sense of home each of us instills…we have a culture all of our own and I love it!
How do you "let the good times roll"? I keep it simple — date nights with my husband, traveling with my family, cooking with friends, and game nights are some of my favorite ways to have fun these days!
What did you want to be when you grew up? I was the child who named every possible occupation growing up. As I got older, I really wanted to be an English professor and/or writer. That was until social work found me, though I’m still very passionate about reading/writing and creating in that way.
What is your motto? “Be kind.” At the end of the day, we are all suffering from the human condition so be kind -to yourself, to your loved ones, to strangers…just be kind.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who made a difference — even the smallest difference in some way for someone somewhere. I hope I can leave this world just a little better than I found it.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “You can do hard things, Hailey.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My voice, my support system, and my positivity.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Y'all” — as a verb, noun, pronoun, or adjective. It is always acceptable.
What is your favorite word? See above.
What food could you live on for a month? Hen, tasso, and sausage gumbo, preferably cooked by my mama and made with my Daddy’s smoked tasso and venison sausage.
What would you change about yourself? To be more present (really present) each day. I often find myself thinking at least 1-2 days ahead. In many ways that is necessary in terms of planning and scheduling, but it is also an innate need to have control . So this year I’m trying to be more present in the day to day. It has been a challenge, but I am trying my best.
Describe yourself in five words. “Really simple kind of gal!”
What is your idea of happiness? Being completely me — my truly authentic self with those who love me and respect me most surrounding me.
What is your favorite movie? I LOVE movies so this is hard for me to answer. I will go with my childhood favorite, which is still a favorite to this day, "The Wizard of Oz."
What music defines who you are? Oh no, I cannot pick just one genre, one instrument, or one artist. Music means way too much to me. I grew up listening to country with my mama, and Motown with my daddy. My older brother exposed me to '90s music and I was an early 2000s fan. And then I married a DJ so music (all genres) is literally always on. It’s a constant in my life.
What do you most regret? I choose to live life without regrets. Regret is pointless.